Apalachee’s boys’ soccer team had a tough showing in the first round of the GHSA Class 5A playoffs Wednesday, April 21, falling 6-0 at Decatur High School.
The Bulldogs (6-9-2), the No. 2 seed from Region 5, scored two first-half goals to take command early and then poured on four more from there to punch their ticket to the second round, where they’ll take on Region 7 champion Blessed Trinity Tuesday, April 27.
Apalachee, the No. 3 seed from Region 8, finished the season 8-8-1.
APALACHEE BASEBALL ROLLS IN SEASON FINALE
Apalachee jumped out in front early Wednesday and cruised to an 11-1 home victory in five innings over Johnson-Gainesville in their season finale.
Colby Sikes, Jesse Greenway and Ashton Sapp each drove in two runs, while Traver Park, Ethan Middlebrooks and Jordan Wilson all had multi-hit games for the Wildcats, who finished 12-14 and 4-10 in Region 8-AAAAA.
Freshmen pitchers Judah Powell and Park combined to limit Johnson (1-21, 0-14) to three hits and one walk and struck out nine. Powell finished the year 3-3 with a 2.94 ERA and struck out 41 batters in 35 2/3 innings pitched. Powell developed into a solid No. 2 in the Apalachee rotation behind junior ace Manning West, an Oklahoma State commit who went 5-4 with a 2.50 ERA and fanned 91 hitters in 56 innings.
The Wildcats are set to return their core group of juniors and several freshmen who started and contributed this season in 2022.
WBHS BASEBALL 13, SHILOH 3
Pate Smith went 3-for-3 with an RBI and Ryan Ford drove in three runs, as sixth-ranked Winder-Barrow routed Shiloh 13-3 in five innings Wednesday in the second game of a Region 8-AAAAAA series.
The Bulldoggs (21-5, 14-3 region) scored three runs in the top of the first and four more in the second, lending plenty of support to starting pitcher Ken Shipman, who allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with a walk and four strikeouts in four innings to pick up the win. Carson Royal worked a scoreless inning in relief.
Winder-Barrow, the No. 2 seed out of Region 8, will host Shiloh in its regular-season finale Friday, April 23, and will then get ready to host the No. 3 seed from Region 5 in a best-of-three first-round playoff series slated to start April 29. That opponent has not yet been determined, as East Paulding, South Paulding and Rome are all still possibilities for the spot.
TENNIS: BCA DOUBLES TEAMS QUALIFY FOR STATE
Bethlehem Christian Academy had a couple of tennis doubles teams qualify for the GISA Class AAA individual tournament after they finished as Region 4 runners-up Tuesday, April 20, in Augusta.
The girls’ doubles pair of senior Kinsey Smith and sophomore Amy Davison moved through three rounds of competition to the finals before dropping the championship match, and the boys’ combination of freshmen Johnny Dickinson and Riley Lane swept through the finals before losing a third-set tiebreaker in the finals.
Both of those pairings are set to compete April 27-28 in the state tournament in Macon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.