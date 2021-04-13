Bethlehem Christian Academy’s baseball team exploded for seven runs in the top of the first inning Tuesday, April 13, and never looked back en route to an 11-1 victory in six innings over Westminster School of Augusta.
The Knights (8-9, 2-1 GISA Region 4-AAA) picked up their third straight win and fourth in five games while completing a season sweep of the Wildcats. Leadoff man Ethan Guthas went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a walk and drove in three runs to lead BCA, while Cody Craft had two hits, a double and two RBIs, and Trevor Slaick and Cole Akins each drove in two runs.
Parker Torres pitched the first three innings for the Knights to pick up the win, allowing one run on one hit with four walks and three strikeouts. Lawson Wooten worked three scoreless innings in relief and struck out six without any walks while surrendering just one hit.
It was the third consecutive double-digit-scoring game for BCA, which picked up an 11-1, five-inning victory Friday, April 9, over Frederica Academy and a 12-8 win Saturday, April 10, against Lanier County during a weekend tournament on St. Simons Island. BCA bounced back with those wins after a 10-0 loss to Inspiration Academy of Bradenton, Florida, on Thursday, April 8.
Craft went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, drove in three runs and scored three times to fuel the offense against Frederica, while Slaick also had three hits and a double. Maddox Collier and Wilson Farr combined to limit Frederica to just three hits on the day.
BCA struck big early in Saturday’s game against Lanier County, plating six runs in the top of the first inning and three more in the second to grab a commanding lead. That nine-run cushion held up until the sixth, when Lanier County scored five times to cut it to 12-8, but that was as close as things got.
Guthas went 3-for-5 with a double and drove in three runs. Bryce Peppers started the game for BCA and threw three shutout innings before giving way to relievers.
The Knights will be back in action Friday, April 16, when they host region foe Westfield School, with first pitch set for 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: AHS TEAMS TAKE SECOND IN HOME MEET
The Apalachee track and field teams came out of their spring break with a solid performance Monday, April 12, as both squads finished second overall out of seven teams — behind only Archer — in a home meet at R. Harold Harrison Stadium.
Alyssa Willer turned in a strong performance for the Lady Wildcats, as she won the 300-meter hurdles (49.67 seconds), finished third in the 100-meter hurdles (18.3) and ran a leg on the first-place 4x800-meter relay team along with Abigail Zapata, Averie Akin and Dayshabelle Bello (11:33.81). Apalachee’s girls also got wins from Neely Rogan in the discus (117 feet, 6 inches), Maya Mason in the high jump (5 feet, 1 inch), Erin Padinor-Okyere in the triple jump (33 feet, 8 inches) and Katie Harper in the 3,200-meter run (13:40.75).
Jasmyne Daniel finished second in the 200-meter dash (28.45 seconds), just ahead of Mason, who finished third in the event (28.57), while Rogan added a third-place showing in the shot put (34 feet, 5 inches).
The Lady Wildcats had third-place finishes from their 4x100-meter relay team of Alyceia Brown, Padinor-Okyere, Daniel and Anijah Hill (51.88 seconds) and the 4x400-meter relay team of Mason, Daniel, Bello and Ka’niyah Swan (4:39.15).
In the boys’ meet, Apalachee senior Tauheed Ferguson continued his recent hot stretch, prevailing in both the 100-meter dash (10.92 seconds) and 200-meter dash (22.4). He also teamed up with Edwin Ellis, Marcus Streeter and Josh Abraham to finish second in the 4x400-meter relay (3:36.65), while Ellis and Streeter joined Prince Tate and Mason Griffiths on the third-place 4x100-meter relay team (44.43 seconds).
The Wildcats also had third-place finishes from Charlie Hych in the 300-meter hurdles (43.85 seconds), Samuel Massei in the pole vault (10 feet) and Jacob McCluskey in the discus (111 feet).
Both Apalachee teams will compete Saturday, April 17, at the McEachern Invitational.
GOLF: BCA BOYS EDGE APALACHEE
The Bethlehem Christian boys’ golf team squeaked out a win over Apalachee on Monday, beating the Wildcats 172-173 over nine holes at Pine Hills Golf Club.
Ben Reed led the Knights with a 39 and was joined by Tucker Jolly (42), Dylan Johnson (43) and Avery Fowler (48) for the winning tally. Ian Bramlett also shot a 39 to lead Apalachee, while Cooper Wadsworth had a 42, Peyton Bardwell a 44 and Todd Jones a 48.
BCA will be back in action Tuesday, April 20, against Loganville Christian.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats bounced back Tuesday, defeating Loganville and Duluth in a tri-match at Monroe Golf and Country Club.
The Wildcats’ quartet again finished with a combined score of 173 over nine holes and were led again by Bramlett, who carded a solid 35 and recorded a rare double-eagle 2 on the par-5 first hole. Loganville finished with a score of 183, while Duluth combined to shoot 232.
The Wildcats were scheduled to be back in action Wednesday, April 14, against Dacula at the Trophy Club of Apalachee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.