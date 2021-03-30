Bethlehem Christian Academy pitcher Conner Hilton pitched five scoreless innings, scattering three hits, and added an RBI single at the plate as the Knights throttled Westminster School of Augusta 10-0 in five innings at home Tuesday, March 30.
Hilton was in complete command for the Knights (5-8, 1-1 GISA Region 4-AAA), allowing just one walk and throwing 45 of his 65 pitches for strikes while fanning four batters.
BCA grabbed an early lead on an RBI single by Bryce Peppers in the bottom of the first and then exploded for seven runs in the second on a run-scoring error, an RBI single by Drew Baker, a two-run single by Cody Craft, another RBI single by Peppers, a sacrifice fly by Trevor Slaick and an RBI single by Ty Whiting. Peppers went 3-for-3 and with a pair of RBIs to lead the Knights, while Ethan Guthas was hit by a pitch twice and scored three times.
BCA will be back in region action Thursday, April 1, when it hosts Young Americans Christian.
BCA GOLF TOPS LANIER CHRISTIAN
Bethlehem Christian’s golf team picked up a 174-222 win over Lanier Christian Academy at Royal Lakes Golf and Country Club in Flowery Branch on Tuesday.
The Knights were led by Tucker Jolly’s 34 over nine holes, while Dylan Johnson (46), Jackson Lamothe (47) and Jay Fulford (47) rounded out the scoring. Ryleigh McDaniel had a 48, Ben Reed shot a 49, and Lauren Howard and Avery Fowler followed with a 62 and 65, respectively. Lydia Pils was Lanier Christian’s top golfer on the day with a 46.
BCA is scheduled to be back in action Thursday against Loganville Christian Academy at Bear Creek Golf Club in Monroe.
WBHS TENNIS TEAMS PUNCH TICKETS TO STATE TOURNAMENT
The Winder-Barrow girls’ and boys’ tennis teams both clinched state playoff berths Tuesday, winning their matches against Habersham Central in the first round of the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament at Buford High School before dropping their semifinal matches to top-seeded Buford.
The WBHS boys were scheduled to Dacula in the third-place match and the Lady Bulldoggs were scheduled to take on Lanier for third place in the region’s state seeding Wednesday, March 31, weather permitting.
WBHS BOYS’ SOCCER COMES UP SHORT AGAINST CENTRAL GWINNETT
The Central Gwinnett boys’ soccer team got one step closer to locking up the Region 8-AAAAAA title Tuesday, knocking off Winder-Barrow 3-2 in a key region match at W. Clair Harris Stadium.
The Bulldoggs (8-5-1, 6-4 region) were coming off a 7-2 victory at Shiloh on Friday, March 26, and were going for their third straight win.
Winder-Barrow has already clinched a state playoff berth and can lock up the third seed for the playoffs with a home win Friday, April 2, against Habersham Central. The Bulldoggs are scheduled to play their final region contest April 15 at Buford and will wrap up the regular season April 16 at home in a non-region match against crosstown rival Apalachee.
AHS BASEBALL FALLS 1-0 AT EASTSIDE
Apalachee freshman Judah Powell turned in a remarkable effort on the mound Monday, March 29, at Eastside, but the Wildcats had no answer for the Eagles’ Cade Mitchell.
Mitchell racked up 15 strikeouts, limited the Wildcats to one hit and worked around five walks as the Eagles picked up a 1-0 home victory.
Eastside (15-5, 5-2 GHSA Region 8-AAAAA) scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning when Hunter Denney was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame, moved to second on a passed ball and later came in to score on a sacrifice fly by Joshua Johnson.
Mitchell then worked a perfect seventh to pick up the win and spoil a strong outing from Powell, who allowed four hits on five walks with six strikeouts in six innings of work.
Apalachee’s lone hit came on a leadoff single by Traver Park in the sixth.
With the loss, their fourth straight, the Wildcats dropped to 9-10 overall and 1-6 in region play. They were scheduled to host Eastside on Wednesday, weather permitting.
