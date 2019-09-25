The Bethlehem Christian Academy softball team scored early and often and rode a strong pitching performance Tuesday, Sept. 24, as the Knights picked up a 13-0 win in four innings at home over Loganville Christian Academy in a GISA Region 1-AAA contest.
It was the second win over the Lions in the span of eight days for the Knights, who improved to 5-5 overall and 3-1 in region play, bouncing back from a 14-6 region loss at The Heritage School in Newnan on Monday, Sept. 23.
Clancy Bourbeau led the way for BCA at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs and also was the standout in the circle, pitching four shutout innings while allowing just one hit and three walks and striking out a pair of batters. Audrey Fry added a pair of doubles, while Lindzie Owen and Taylor Buckner each had two-hit games. Buckner drove in three runs.
BCA scored two runs in the bottom of the first on RBI singles by Buckner and Bourbeau and then exploded for seven runs in the second.
Fry hit both of her doubles in the second, leading off the inning with one and then hitting another one later in the frame that brought in courtesy runner Grace Fort to make it 9-0. Also in the inning, Mycah Baker had an RBI single, Anna Foil an RBI groundout, Owen an RBI single, Jadyn Goddard an RBI single and Bourbeau a two-run double.
BCA plated four more in the third on two-run doubles by Buckner and Bourbeau.
The Knights will be back in action Monday, Sept. 30, when they host John Milledge Academy at 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Apalachee picks up pair of area wins
Apalachee kept its hot streak rolling Tuesday, Sept. 24, winning a pair of Area 8-AAAAAA matches at Gainesville — 2-0 over the Red Elephants (25-17, 27-25) and 2-0 over rival Winder-Barrow (25-16, 25-17).
It was the second victory this season in as many tries for the Wildcats (31-3, 7-1 area) over the Bulldoggs (25-13, 2-4 area). Winder-Barrow also played Lanier on Tuesday night, but a result was not available at press time.
Apalachee has a pair of non-area matches scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 26, at Loganville against the Red Devils and Eastside while Winder-Barrow will be at Jackson County to take on the Panthers and Dawson County.
The Wildcats and Bulldoggs will be back in area action Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Winder-Barrow. The Bulldoggs will face Gainesville at 5 p.m. and Dacula at 7 p.m. The Wildcats will take on Lanier at 5 p.m. and Habersham Central at 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: WBHS boys third in home invite
Winder-Barrow’s boys finished third overall out of the 13 teams Saturday, Sept. 21 at the WBHS Invite on the campus of Russell Middle School and Winder Elementary School.
The Bulldoggs finished with 108 points, coming in behind Flowery Branch (65) and Mountain View (101).
Brian Gaddy was the top runner for the Bulldoggs, finishing fourth overall (17:17.40). Ryan Kehoe took 11th (17:29.43), while Mason Ayer was 23rd (18:02.91) and Joshua Ionashku was 24th (18:03.51). Habersham Central’s Thomas Hotard was the individual winner (16:30.65).
Meanwhile, the Lady Bulldoggs had only three runners compete in the varsity portion and didn’t register points. Matilee Rogers took sixth place overall (20:30.64). Mountain View’s Madison Watts was the winner (19:23.22), while Jefferson took first place as a team.
Winder-Barrow will be back in action Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Anthony “Apple” Hawkins Invitational at Apalachee High School.
