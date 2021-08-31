Sophomore Rylie Beddingfield limited Archer to just three hits and one walk, and the Winder-Barrow softball team got a few timely hits in a 3-0 home win over Archer in non-region action Monday, Aug. 30.
The Bulldoggs (5-5) won their third straight game behind the efforts of Beddingfield, who needed just 77 pitches to get through seven innings, striking out five batters along the way. She avoided any major jams throughout the day and retired nine of the final 10 hitters she faced.
After squandering a bases-loaded, one-out opportunity in the bottom of the second inning, Winder-Barrow got on the board in the fourth when Kendal Miller led off with a double and courtesy runner Mya Morency advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on an RBI groundout by Beddingfield. The Bulldoggs padded the lead in the sixth on back-to-back RBI singles by Ashlyn Christy and Alexis Edmondson.
Monday’s win marked the second consecutive shutout from Winder-Barrow, which got a no-hitter from junior Alyssa Logston topped Hampton 8-0 in six innings at home Saturday, Aug. 28. Logston threw 55 pitches (42 strikes) and didn’t walk or hit anyone as Hampton’s only base runner over the six innings came on an error to start the top of the fourth. That runner was quickly erased when Miller threw her out trying to steal second.
The Bulldoggs broke a scoreless tie in the fourth when Christy scored on a wild pitch. They added four more in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Miller, a two-run triple by Abby Polk and a passed ball that allowed Polk to come home. Alyssa Bond and Marissa Metz added RBI singles in the sixth before Bond scored on a wild pitch to end the game on the mercy rule.
Earlier in the day Saturday as part of their home invitational, the Bulldoggs had pushed across two runs in the bottom of the fifth to knock off East Hall 5-3 in six innings and snap a four-game losing streak. The three consecutive wins also helped make up for a three-game skid last week that saw the Bulldoggs drop home GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA games to Habersham Central (8-6) and Dacula (7-6) before a 1-0 loss in five innings to Emanuel County Institute on Friday, Aug. 27 in the first game of the invitational.
The Bulldoggs (0-2 region) were scheduled to resume region play Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Shiloh and then host the Generals on Thursday, Sept. 2. Their region game at Lanier that had been scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 31, was postponed to Sept. 24 due to rain.
AHS SOFTBALL SIDELINED BY COVID
Meanwhile, Apalachee had to postpone three Region 8-AAAAA games this week after being shut down due to COVID-19-related reasons.
The Wildcats (5-4, 0-1 region) were initially scheduled to travel to Loganville on Tuesday and host a doubleheader against Walnut Grove on Thursday. Makeup dates for those games had not been announced as of Tuesday.
The Wildcats, who lost their region opener 10-2 to Eastside on Aug. 24 before picking up a 6-5 non-region victory at Grayson on Aug. 25, are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday, Sept. 7, when they play host to Greenbrier in a region battle.
CROSS COUNTRY: WBHS, BASA COMPETE IN NORTH GEORGIA CHAMPIONSHIPS
Winder-Barrow and Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy took part in the North Georgia Championships at Lamar Murphy Park in Jefferson last Saturday, with the WBHS boys finishing 10th out of 14 teams in the boys’ championship meet, which featured the top-ranked teams.
Senior Brian Gaddy finished 29th (17:28.21) out of 127 runners in the boys’ championship meet to lead Winder-Barrow. Junior Daniel Laird finished 34th (17:36.28), while junior Kyle Kehoe placed 50th (18:13.78). South Forsyth’s Ben Bergey was the individual champion (15:47.79), while Roswell won the team title.
Winder-Barrow junior Matilee Rogers finished seventh overall out of 162 runners in the girls’ general race (21:37.36), with senior Rebecca Nicholson coming in 35th (24:05.83). BASA got a strong performance from sophomore Smita Carroll, who finished 11th (22:30.68).
The BASA boys finished eighth out of 21 teams in the boys’ general race, as sophomores Jacob Carruthers (19:33.30) and Michael Fletcher (19:36.49) finished 35th and 36th out of 183 runners to lead the Blazers. Sophomores Noah Norris (19:50.36) and Stephen Casey (19:56.21) finished 43rd and 47th.
BASA will compete Saturday, Sept. 4, at an Athens Academy meet, while Winder-Barrow will be back in action Sept. 11 in the Franklin County Pridelands Invitational.
