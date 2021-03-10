Nick Ibarra scored the lone goal Tuesday night, March 9, as Apalachee’s boys’ soccer team picked up a big 1-0 win at home over Jackson County in GHSA Region 8-AAAAA action.
The Wildcats won their third straight match to improve to 5-2-1 overall and 2-0 in region play. They’ll continue their region slate Friday, March 12, with a trip to Loganville and will be back at home Tuesday, March 16 against Johnson-Gainesville in another region battle.
In the girls’ match Tuesday, Apalachee lost 4-0 to Jackson County to drop to 1-6-1 on the year and 0-2 in region play. The Lady Wildcats will host Johnson on March 16. Their match at Loganville is scheduled for March 26.
In other local soccer action Tuesday, the Winder-Barrow boys fell 1-0 at Habersham Central, suffering their second straight loss after a six-match winning streak. The Bulldoggs, who were coming off a 3-0 setback at Central Gwinnett on March 5, dropped to 6-3-1 overall and 4-2 in Region 8-AAAAAA play.
The Winder-Barrow girls lost 6-1 at Habersham to drop to 1-9 and 0-6.
Both Winder-Barrow teams will look to get back on track Thursday, March 11, when they visit Lanier for region matchups.
WBHS GOLF TEAMS TOP SHILOH
Winder-Barrow’s golf teams improved to 3-0 on the season Tuesday, picking up wins over Shiloh at Country Club of Gwinnett.
The WBHS boys outshot the Generals 186-268 over nine holes, with Brett Boswell’s 44 leading the way. Hampton Buchanan fired a 45, while Taylor Mills (48) and Cam Horne (49) rounded out the scoring. The Lady Bulldoggs had a tough day shooting, but were still able to come away with the win, coach Jordan Najafi said.
Both Winder-Barrow teams will host Lanier on Thursday, March 11, at Pine Hills Golf Club.
BCA BASEBALL DROPS LOW-SCORING GAME AT PIEDMONT
The Bethlehem Christian Academy Baseball team got a solid combined pitching performance from Wilson Farr and Maddox Collier, but couldn’t generate enough offense in a 2-1 loss at Piedmont Academy on Tuesday.
The Knights (2-7) suffered their sixth straight loss, four of which have come by two runs or less and three by a single run.
BCA was limited to just two hits Tuesday by four Piedmont pitchers. The Cougars scored both their runs off Far in the bottom of the fourth on back-to-back RBI singles by David Bishop and Hunter Reed.
The Knights picked up their lone run in the seventh when Mattox Harden led off with a walk and came all the way around to score on a pair of errant throws on a pickoff attempt.
BCA will be back in action 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, when it is scheduled to host Tallulah Falls.
WBHS TENNIS SWEPT BY BUFORD
Winder-Barrow’s tennis teams came up empty Tuesday, as the girls and boys both lost 5-0 to Buford at home in region matches.
The Lady Bulldoggs dropped to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in region play, while the WBHS boys fell to 2-4 and 1-1.
Both teams will travel to Habersham Central on Thursday for region matches and will continue region play at home March 16 against Dacula.
