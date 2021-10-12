The 10th-ranked Winder-Barrow softball team had about as rough as draw as one could in the first round of the GHSA Class 6A playoffs, and No. 2 Lassiter showed why on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The Trojans rolled to an easy two-game sweep of the Bulldoggs, winning Game 1 8-0 and taking the nightcap 9-0 to advance to the Sweet 16. Lassiter (27-2), the No. 2 seed from Region 6-AAAAAA, advances to take on either North Atlanta or Glynn Academy with a trip to the Elite Eight in Columbus on the line. Meanwhile, the Bulldoggs, the third-seeded team from Region 8, saw their season come to a close at 15-13.
Winder-Barrow was making its ninth consecutive state playoff appearance.
In other county action, Apalachee missed out on the Class 5A state playoffs, as the Wildcats wrapped up an injury-riddled year Saturday, Oct. 9, with a pair of losses to Walnut Grove at the University of North Georgia (18-4 and 5-3).
The Wildcats had been eliminated from playoff contention the previous night after losing a 6-5 heartbreaker against Jackson County. They finished the year at 10-16.
VOLLEYBALL: WBHS, AHS eliminated in first round of region tournaments; BCA bows out in first round of state tournament
In local volleyball action Tuesday, Winder-Barrow and Apalachee both saw their seasons come to an end just shy of a state playoff berth after being eliminated in the first round of their respective region tournaments.
Winder-Barrow played a back-and-forth match at Lanier with the teams trading set wins before the Longhorns pulled out a 16-14 victory in the fifth and deciding set to advance to the 8-AAAAAA tournament semifinals Thursday, Oct. 14, and lock down a playoff spot.
The Bulldoggs finished the year 19-20.
In Athens, Apalachee dropped a contest to Clarke Central in the first round of 8-AAAAA tournament in straight sets (25-14, 25-23, 25-23). The Wildcats, in the midst of a rebuilding year, finished 18-22 for the season.
And in GISA action, Bethlehem Christian Academy fell 3-0 to Creekside Christian in the first round of the eight-team Class AAA state tournament in McDonough on Friday, Oct. 8. The Knights finished 14-10 on the year.
