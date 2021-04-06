Peachtree Ridge overcame an early 4-0 deficit Tuesday, April 6, rallying past the Winder-Barrow baseball team for a 6-4 home victory to snap the third-ranked Bulldoggs’ 13-game winning streak.
It was the second win in three tries this season for the GHSA Class 7A Lions (11-11) over the Bulldoggs (18-2), who were ranked third in Class 6A entering play this week.
Peachtree Ridge scored three times off Winder-Barrow starter Andrew Lewis in the bottom of the third inning, ending the senior right-hander’s 19-inning scoreless streak and cutting the Bulldoggs’ lead down to 4-3. The Lions struck for three more in the fourth off reliever Caleb Gentry and held on from there.
The Bulldoggs plated all four of their runs in the second with the help of two walks and three Peachtree Ridge errors. Pate Smith also had an RBI sacrifice fly in the inning. Brooks House went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk, while Smith and Lewis also hit safely.
Winder-Barrow was scheduled to host Mountain View on Wednesday, April 7, in another non-region game before resuming Region 8-AAAAAA play next week with a monumental three-game series against top-ranked and undefeated Buford that starts Monday, April 12, in Winder.
The Bulldoggs (12-0 region) were coming off a 7-0 victory at Habersham Central on Friday, April 2, that capped a three-game region sweep of the Raiders.
Brooks House pitched five shutout innings, scattering two hits and four walks while striking out seven, and Layton Pruitt finished the game with a pair of scoreless innings and only one hit allowed with one strikeout. Smith went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Bulldoggs, while Brady House, Lewis and Isaac Reivitis all had multi-hit games as well.
CLARKE CENTRAL 4, AHS BASEBALL 3
Visiting Clarke Central pushed across three runs in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday, as the Gladiators rallied for a 4-3 victory at Apalachee, handing the Wildcats their sixth straight loss in Region 8-AAAAA play.
After Apalachee freshman Judah Powell limited the Gladiators (9-14, 2-7 region) to just one run over the first six innings, Clarke Central started a one-out rally in the seventh with a single, walk and catcher’s interference that loaded the bases. Jackson Forrester was then hit by a pitch to bring in a run and cut the Wildcats’ lead to 3-2, and Powell was lifted for reliever Jordan Wilson. Wilson struck out the first batter he faced for the second out of the inning, but Jasser Reyna followed with a two-run double that put the Gladiators on top.
Apalachee (9-12, 1-8) got a one-out walk in the bottom of the seventh from Ethan Middlebrooks, who advanced to second on a passed ball, but Clarke Central reliever Gavin Sabatini escaped the trouble with a fly out and ground out to end the game.
Colby Sikes was 2-for-4 with a triple to lead the Wildcats at the plate, while Colin Hedges also had two hits.
The teams are scheduled to wrap up their two-game slate Thursday, April 8, in Athens.
WBHS BOYS’ SOCCER LOCKED IN AS NO. 4 SEED
With a 1-0 loss at Habersham Central on Friday, the Winder-Barrow boys’ soccer team is now locked into the No. 4 playoff seed out of Region 8-AAAAAA, setting the Bulldoggs up for a first-round playoff match at Region 5 champion Dalton, set for April 23, according to the GHSA bracket.
The Bulldoggs (8-6-1, 6-5 region) have one more region match left at Buford on April 15 and will wrap up the regular season April 16, when they host rival Apalachee.
BCA GOLF TOPS LCA
Bethlehem Christian Academy’s golf team earned a 184-206 victory against Loganville Christian Academy on Thursday, April 1, at Bear Creek Golf Club in Monroe.
Tucker Jolly fired a 39 over nine holes to lead all scorers in the Knights’ victory. Ben Reed shot a 42, while Dylan Johnson followed with a 49 and Avery Fowler had a 54.
Loganville Christian was led by Jason Grady’s 44.
The Knights are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday, April 13, against Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy at Pine Hills Golf Club in Winder.
