The Winder-Barrow boys’ golf team placed fourth in the GHSA Area 2-AAAAAA tournament Monday, April 19, at Apple Mountain Golf Course in Clarkesville, qualifying for the upcoming state sectionals next month on Jekyll Island.
The Bulldoggs notched a team score of 337 and were led by Camden Horne’s 80 over 18 holes. Brett Boswell fired an 84, Hampton Buchanan shot an 85, and Taylor Mills rounded out the team’s scoring with an 88.
The Lady Bulldoggs finished fifth in the area tournament Monday and missed qualifying for sectionals by one stroke.
TENNIS: WBHS TEAMS FALL IN FIRST ROUND
The Winder-Barrow girls’ and boys’ tennis teams saw their seasons come to an end last week with losses in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
The Lady Bulldoggs, the No. 3 seed from Region 8, dropped a close match at Region 5 No. 2 seed Rome, 3-2.
Winder-Barrow’s boys, who were seeded fourth, fell 3-0 to Region 5 champion Carrollton.
TRACK AND FIELD: AHS, WBHS GEARING UP FOR REGION MEETS
Apalachee’s track and field team will host the Region 8-AAAAA championship meet Tuesday, April 27, starting with field events at 9 a.m.
The Wildcats had a home region “tune-up” meet Tuesday, April 20 (results weren’t available as of press time) and were coming off a meet Saturday, April 17, at McEachern that saw Tauheed Ferguson finish first in the boys’ 100-meter dash (10.77 seconds) and Maya Mason take third in the girls’ high jump (5 feet).
Meanwhile, Winder-Barrow’s teams are getting set for the two-day Region 8-AAAAAA championships at Habersham Central, which will start Friday, April 23, and wrap up Monday, April 26 in Mt. Airy.
The Winder-Barrow boys finished first out of 12 teams, while the girls took fourth place out of 10 teams in an April 15 meet at George Walton Academy.
Emorrie Foskey earned wins in the shot put (46 feet, 7 inches) and discus (130 feet) to lead the Bulldogg boys, while Gavin Frederickson won the 200-meter dash (23.31 seconds) and Daniel Laird took first in the 3,200-meter run (10:39.13). The Bulldoggs also had the winning 4x100-meter relay team (43.59 seconds).
Brandon Ford had a second-place showing in the 110-meter hurdles (17.15 seconds), and Jamarious Smith finished second in the long jump (18 feet, 10.5 inches).
Omarious Smith (11.43 seconds) and Alex Cha (11.51) finished 2-3 in the 100-meter dash; Brian Gaddy (4:51.8) and Christopher Parada-Rubio (4:52.32) finished 2-3 in the 1,600-meter run, and Noah Boyd took third in the 3,200-meter run (11:06.65).
Jacob Atkinson finished third in the discus (113 feet, 1 inch) and Sam Herr took third in the shot put (39 feet, 11 inches).
In the girls’ meet, the Lady Bulldoggs got wins from Kiona Lindsay in the shot put (37 feet, 4 inches) and discus (97 feet, 1 inch), while the 4x100-meter relay team of Shauna Bolt, Destiny Ansley-Cureton, Keonna Hamler and Teonna Hamler finished second (50.71 seconds).
Bolt (13.2 seconds) and Ansley-Cureton (13.53) finished 2-3 in the 100-meter dash, while Keonna Hamler was third in the 300-meter hurdles (52.3 seconds) and Gabby Sterling took third in the 100-meter hurdles (18.13 seconds).
