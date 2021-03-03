Chance Barrow recorded a hat trick Tuesday, March 2, to lead the Winder-Barrow boys’ soccer team as the Bulldoggs shut out Shiloh 6-0 at home, winning their sixth straight match and remaining unbeaten in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play.
The Bulldoggs (6-1-1, 4-0 region) also got goals Tuesday from Aaron Diaz, Connor Giddens and Daniel Saucedo.
Winder-Barrow sits atop the region standings and will be back in action Friday, March 5, at Central Gwinnett (6-1, 3-1), which suffered its first loss of the year Tuesday to Lanier 1-0.
In the girls’ match Tuesday, Winder-Barrow lost 4-1 to Shiloh dropping to 1-7 and 0-4 in region play. Amy Meono scored for the Lady Bulldoggs, who will also play at Central Gwinnett on Friday.
APALACHEE BOYS DEFEAT, GIRLS TIE MONROE AREA
In other local soccer action Tuesday, Apalachee’s boys picked up a 6-1 home victory over Monroe Area, improving to 4-2-1 on the year. The Wildcats were coming off a 3-0 road win at Greenbrier on Friday, Feb. 26, in their Region 8-AAAAA opener.
The Lady Wildcats played Monroe Area to a 1-1 draw Tuesday, thanks in large part to the heroics of freshman goalkeeper Justanna Smoot, who came up with 22 saves. Natalie Allen scored Apalachee’s goal. The Lady Wildcats are 1-5-1 on the year and 0-1 in region play.
Both Apalachee teams will be back in action March 9 when they host Jackson County in region play.
PEACHTREE RIDGE 2, WINDER-BARROW BASEBALL 1
Six days after the Winder-Barrow baseball team knocked off Peachtree Ridge on the road, the Lions returned the favor Tuesday on the Bulldoggs’ home field.
Anthony Vega’s RBI single broke a scoreless tie in the top of the seventh inning, and Peachtree Ridge went on to pick up a 2-1 victory, handing Winder-Barrow (5-1) its first loss of the season.
After Vega’s hit, the Lions added a run on a bases-loaded walk and then held off a Bulldogg rally in the bottom of the seventh. Winder-Barrow shortstop Brady House doubled with one out in the inning for his second hit of the day and then scored on a two-out RBI single by Dre Lewis before Peachtree Ridge closer Zach Cox struck out Carson Royal to pick up the save for Jacob Brown, who combined with Alex Bestermann to pitch six scoreless innings.
Starter Ken Shipman pitched five scoreless innings for Winder-Barrow while allowing just three hits. Lleyton Jones took the loss, allowing two runs in 1 1/3 innings of work.
Winder-Barrow will host Greenbrier at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 5, and then begin GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play next week with a three-game series against Dacula starting Monday, March 8, in Winder. First pitch for all of the Bulldoggs’ 18 region games over the next six weeks is set for 5:55 p.m.
TALLULAH FALLS 5, BCA BASEBALL 3
After falling behind 4-0 after an inning and 5-0 after three Tuesday at Tallulah Falls, Bethlehem Christian Academy rallied late, but couldn’t quite recover in a 5-3 loss.
Ethan Guthas put BCA (2-2) on the board with an RBI double in the top of the sixth, and the Knights scratched across two more runs in the seventh on a two-out, two-run double by Mattox Harden.
Parker Torres followed with a single to bring the go-ahead run to the plate, but Tallulah Falls pitcher Aubrey Higgins struck out Guthas to end it and put the finishing touches on a complete-game win.
The Knights will play their home opener 4 p.m. Thursday, March 4, against Notre Dame Academy and then travel to Phenix City, Alabama, this weekend for the annual Border Wars tournament.
BCA will play back-to-back games Friday against Evangel Christian and Glenwood, starting at noon, and against Edgewood Academy at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 6. The Knights will then be back in action Monday and Tuesday, March 9, for a pair of home games against Tallulah Falls and Piedmont Academy, both at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.