The Winder-Barrow softball picked up a huge win on the road Tuesday, Sept. 15, rallying from down two runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Dacula 4-2 in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest and even its region record on the year.
The Falcons (10-4, 6-3 region) got solo homers in the first and third innings and rode those runs behind a strong pitching performance from Sydney Boulware for six frames. But in the seventh, the Bulldoggs (6-8, 4-4) got the bats going with two outs and scored four times to grab the lead.
Marissa Metz drew a one-out walk and then moved to third on a two-out double by Ashlyn Christy. Winder-Barrow then tied the game on back-to-back RBI singles by Abby Polk and Dayton Power, and two more singles by Rachel Harwell and Carlee Schotter put the Bulldoggs in front.
That was enough for Alyssa Logston, who pitched a perfect seventh inning to nail down the victory. Logston went the distance in the circle, allowing the two runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts.
Schotter led the Bulldoggs at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI.
The Bulldoggs were scheduled to be back in region action Thursday, Sept. 17, at Lanier but were likely going to have to postpone that game due to approaching rain from the Hurricane Sally system.
CROSS COUNTRY: Rogers wins, WBHS boys take first at home invitational
Winder-Barrow sophomore Matilee Rogers turned in yet another impressive performance Saturday, Sept. 12, finishing first overall in the Winder-Barrow Invite.
Rogers finished the race, which was split into two girls’ races in 20:04.10, the highest time between the two races. Junior Rebecca Nicholson finished 10th in the first race (24:08.70) and 21st out of 55 overall.
On the boys’ side the Bulldoggs earned the team victory in the first race with four top-10 finishers and were led by junior Brian Gaddy, who finished third in the first race (17:11.40) and overall. Gaddy was followed by junior Christopher Parada-Rubio in fourth place (17:13.10), senior Ryan Kehoe in sixth place in the first race and seventh overall (17:57.60), and sophomore Daniel Laird in seventh place in the first race and 12th overall (18:15.70).
Winder-Barrow’s teams will be back in action Saturday, Sept. 19, when they compete in the fourth annual Apple Hawkins Invitational at Apalachee High School. There will be multiple heats with races beginning at 8 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL: Winder-Barrow splits first two region matches
Winder-Barrow split a pair of Region 8-AAAAAA matches at home Tuesday, defeating Shiloh 2-0 (25-8, 25-15) before a 2-0 loss to Buford (10-25, 15-25).
The Bulldoggs (11-19, 1-1 region) were coming off a 1-2 showing Saturday in a playdate at North Cobb High School. They defeated Lumpkin County 2-0 (25-16, 25-17) before losing to North Cobb 2-0 (16-25, 24-26) and East Coweta 2-0 (21-25, 17-25).
Apalachee (10-10) also competed at North Cobb on Saturday and shut out Wheeler County 2-0 (25-16, 25-15) before a shutout loss against Lee County (19-25, 8-25) and a 2-1 defeat against Marietta (22-25, 25-23, 9-15).
The Bulldoggs will be back in action Thursday with a pair of non-region matches at Oconee County against the Warriors and Jackson County.
Apalachee will open Region 8-AAAAA play at 6 p.m. Thursday with a best-of-five match at Walnut Grove.
