The Winder-Barrow volleyball team ran its GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA record to 3-1 on Monday, Sept. 21, after picking up a pair of wins in region play at Buford High School over Lanier and Habersham Central.
The Bulldoggs (16-21 overall) shut out Habersham Central 2-0 (25-16, 25-15) and followed that performance up with a 2-0 blanking of Lanier (25-21, 25-22). Shelby Pillow led the team in kills while Macie Zakroczynski was the leader in assists.
The region wins followed an impressive week that saw the Bulldoggs pick up a three-set upset win over Oconee County (25-19, 18-25, 15-7) on Thursday, Sept. 17, in Watkinsville and a 2-1 victory over Wesleyan (12-25, 25-22, 15-13) on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Winder-Barrow is off until Tuesday, Sept. 29, when it will play two more region matches at Dacula against the Falcons and Central Gwinnett.
CROSS COUNTRY: Rogers leads local runners at Apple Hawkins Invitational
Winder-Barrow sophomore Matilee Rogers had another strong showing Saturday, Sept. 19, finishing third out of 101 runners in the fourth annual Apple Hawkins Invitational at Apalachee High School.
Rogers finished the race in 19:59.16, behind only Bella Brick of Flowery Branch (19:40.05) and Agam Horowitz of Johns Creek (19:51.36).
Apalachee’s girls finished 10th out of 14 teams and were led by sophomore Averie Akin in 12th place (21:22.95). North Gwinnett finished first as a team.
In the boys’ race, Winder-Barrow finished sixth out of 16 teams and was paced by junior Christopher Parada-Rubio, who placed 12th out of 121 runners (17:26.90). Junior Brian Gaddy finished 19th (17:58.08), while senior Ryan Kehoe came in 23rd (18:01.78). Apalachee’s boys finished ninth and were led by sophomore Luke Sigman in 27th (18:10.96) and junior Austin Sigman in 28th (19:12.52).
Milton took the team win in the boys’ race and was led by individual winner Hayden Marshall (16:09.65).
The Winder-Barrow and Apalachee teams are scheduled to be back in action Oct. 1 in the Mountain Invitational at Unicoi State Park in Helen, with the boys’ race starting at 5 p.m. followed by the girls’ race.
