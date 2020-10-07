Winder-Barrow’s volleyball team went 2-1 Tuesday, Oct. 6, in round 1 of the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament at Lanier High School, clinching a spot in the state playoffs after a one-year hiatus for the program.
First-head coach Rob Stover’s Bulldoggs (19-24) have shown steady improvement over the course of the season, and that was apparent again Tuesday as they picked up wins over Central Gwinnett and Habersham Central, with a 2-0 loss to Dacula sandwiched in between.
The Bulldoggs will return to Lanier on Tuesday, Oct. 13, for the playoff-seeding round of the tournament. They’ll face Lanier at 5:30 p.m. in their first match, and, if they win, would face the loser of the Buford-Dacula match for the chance to get into the championship match. A loss to Lanier would cement them as the No. 4 seed for the playoffs.
VOLLEYBALL: AHS tops Jackson Co. in five sets
Apalachee picked up a 3-2 victory in a key Region 8-AAAAA match at Jackson County on Tuesday, winning a fifth-set tie-breaker to move to 20-13 overall and 5-1 in region play.
The Wildcats likely locked up the No. 2 seed for next week’s region tournament with the victory, behind top-seeded Greenbrier, and will wrap up their regular season Thursday, Oct. 8, at home against Clarke Central.
SOFTBALL: Hodnett’s two-hit shutout leads Wildcats past Jackson Co.
Apalachee senior Emily Hodnett tossed a two-hit, five-inning shutout, recorded her 500th career strikeout and homered Tuesday as the Wildcats blanked Jackson County 8-0 at home in a run rule-shortened region contest.
The Wildcats (17-4, 7-4 region) got off to a quick start with a pair of runs in the first inning on a two-run double by Morgan Reynolds and four in the second off a pair of two-run homers — the first by freshman Allyssa Willer and the second by Hodnett.
Willer, who went 3-for-3 on the day, also had an RBI single in the fourth, and the Wildcats ended the game in the fifth on an RBI single by Sam Woody.
Hodnett finished with eight strikeouts and walked four while allowing the two hits.
Apalachee will be back in action Thursday, Oct. 8, with a region doubleheader at Clarke Central beginning at 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Bulldoggs top Lanier, clinch playoff spot
After grabbing an early lead Tuesday, Winder-Barrow busted out for four runs in both the second and third innings against Lanier to blow it open and grab a 9-1, five-inning victory over the Longhorns at home in a Region 8-AAAAAA contest.
The victory clinched a state playoff spot for the Bulldoggs, who improved to 7-6 in region play and 9-12 overall.
Rachel Harwell went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, while Carlee Schotter went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Dayton Power also went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run.
Alyssa Logston pitched five innings in the circle, allowing just one run on three hits with two walks and a pair of strikeouts.
The Bulldoggs are scheduled to travel to Lanier on Wednesday and then wrap up their region schedule Thursday, Oct. 8, at Buford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.