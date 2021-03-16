The Winder-Barrow golf teams continued a solid start to the season Thursday, March 11, picking up victories over Lanier at Pine Hills Golf Club.
The Bulldogg boys won 164-185 over nine holes, with Brett Boswell’s 38 leading the way. Cam Horne shot 40, Hampton Buchanan had a 42, and Taylor Mills rounded out the scoring with a 44.
The Lady Bulldoggs also picked up a win with a score of 212. Carlee Schotter and Kendal Miller each shot 51, while Emma Hetland carded a 54 and Alexis Edmonson had a 56. Lanier only had two female golfers and did not tally a score.
The WBHS boys also finished fifth out of 16 teams Saturday, March 13, in the Valhalla Cup at Chimney Oaks Golf Club in Homer. The quartet of Boswell, Horne, Buchanan and Mills combined for a 343 over 18 holes.
Both Winder-Barrow teams were facing the prospect of rainouts Tuesday and Wednesday, March 16-17. They are scheduled to host Clarke Central at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Pine Hills.
BCA TENNIS TEAMS TOP WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN
Bethlehem Christian Academy’s tennis teams picked up non-region victories over Westminster Christian Academy on Monday, March 15, as the boys came up with a clean sweep.
Freshman Johnny Dickinson led the Knights with an 8-0 victory, and the rest of the team’s blend of freshmen and seniors dominated from there.
The Lady Knights, meanwhile, had a convincing victory, taking every line by No. 1 singles in a match filled with long rallies, BCA coach Heather Roseland said.
BCA’s wins followed a pair of season-opening matches last week that saw the boys pick up a victory over Prince Avenue Christian on March 8 before dropping a March 9 GISA Region 4-AAA match against Westminster School of Augusta. The Lady Knights fell in both their outings last week.
Rain was likely to wash out BCA’s Wednesday matches at George Walton Academy and possibly their region rematch at Westminster in Augusta on Thursday, March 18. BCA’s next scheduled matches after those two will be on Tuesday, March 23, at Westfield School, another region foe, in Perry.
