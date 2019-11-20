The Georgia High School Association heard appeals Tuesday, Nov. 19, for its region realignment for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, and one decision had an effect local region.
Denmark High School of Forsyth County (Alpharetta address), which had been placed in the new Region 8-AAAAAA along with Winder-Barrow, won a request to play up in 7A in a region with five other Forsyth County schools. The school, which opened in 2018, is currently in Class 4A.
The change means that Region 8-AAAAAA will remain at six schools. Winder-Barrow, Dacula, Habersham Central and Lanier will be holdovers, while Buford (up from 5A) and Central Gwinnett (down from 7A) will replace Apalachee (down to 5A) and Gainesville (up to 7A).
Apalachee will be part of the new eight-school Region 8-AAAAA. Along with AHS, that region will include Clarke Central, Eastside High School of Covington, Greenbrier High School of Evans, Jackson County, Johnson-Gainesville, Loganville and Walnut Grove. None of those schools filed appeals to move regions.
Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy, which will open in August and compete in some sports, was placed in the sprawling, nine-school Region 8-A. It also includes Commerce, Greene County, Lake Oconee Academy, Lincoln County, Social Circle, Towns County, Washington-Wilkes and Woody Gap. BASA, Lake Oconee Academy and Woody Gap will not be competing in football.
