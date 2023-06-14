The Wildcats traveled to Athens Friday to compete in UGA’s basketball camp. There were a number of teams from across the state of Georgia there to battle against each other on the hardwood.
Apalachee took on Chestastee, Gatewood and Athens Academy in its three matchups. The Wildcats won the first two games in convincing fashion and narrowly lost the last game in overtime.
The Wildcats triumphed over the Gators 61-50 behind 22 points from rising senior guard Alex Savage. Savage showcased his three-point shooting prowess in the win, knocking down six threes in the contest.
The game was a back-and-forth affair through most of the first half as both teams went on small runs in hopes of snatching momentum from the other team. However, an 11-2 run by the Wildcats over the last five minutes of the half led to them taking a 30-22 lead into the break.
Apalachee continued this momentum in the first 8 minutes of the second half, as they went on another 13-4 through that time to take a commanding 43-26 lead. The Wildcats rode that momentum all the way to the win and a 2-0 record on the afternoon.
However, Apalachee did not have the same luck in the third and final outing of the afternoon. It sufferred a 42-40 overtime loss to Athens Academy.
The Wildcats didn’t get off to the strongest start in the first half, as rising senior forward Howard Holloway was the source of most of the team’s points in the period. He scored 13 of the team’s 16 first-half points. The only other player to score in the half was Savage, who knocked down a 3-pointer a couple minutes into the game.
The Spartans went on three different runs (6-0, 5-0 and 7-2) after hitting their groove five minutes into the period. This led them to a 25-16 lead heading into halftime.
However, Apalachee came out of the break with a fire as they opened on a 14-5 run to tie the game up 30-30 with 11 minutes left in the game. The run was ignited by another fantastic start to the half by Holloway, who went on a personal 7-0 run to make it a 28-23 game.
Then, with a 3-pointer by Savage, the Wildcats took their first lead since the 12:53-minute mark of the first half, going up 33-32 with just 10 minutes left in the game.
Scoring came at a premium from that point, as both teams only mustered up five combined points in the final six minutes of the contest. Still, a timely buzzer-beating fadeaway by Athens Academy tied the game up to send the game to overtime.
Via overtime rules, the first team to score a basket would win the game. After the Wildcats were unable to convert on their free throw opportunity to open the extra period, the Spartans converted on theirs on the other end to secure the victory.
Holloway finished with a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats. Savage had 14 more points of his own in the losing effort.
After two games earlier this week against Commerce and Jefferson, the Varsity Wildcats are set to rematch Commerce on Thursday and face Loganville on Friday.
