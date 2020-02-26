The schedule will shift to region play for the Apalachee and Winder-Barrow soccer teams on Friday, Feb. 28.
The AHS teams will open up their GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA slate at home Friday against Gainesville, with the girls kicking off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys. Apalachee will then visit Dacula on Tuesday, March 3, starting with the girls’ match at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Wildcats are off to a 3-2-1 start and are coming off a 7-4 loss to Flowery Branch on Monday, Feb. 24. They shut out Morgan County 5-0 on Thursday, Feb. 20, with Victoria Johnson’s and Emily Hale’s two goals apiece leading the way.
Johnson opened the scoring by finishing a cross from Bailey Arnold. Taylor Salvaggio’s unassisted shot from 25 yards out put the Lady Wildcats up 2-0, and Johnson scored her second goal on a follow of a Hale shot. Hale scored on a back-post header off a free kick by Caitlyn Evans and then won a 1-on-1 battle off a long ball from Salvaggio.
Apalachee coach Paul Thornton said the Lady Wildcats got strong defensive play from Natalie Allen, Macky Clark, Andrella Delacruz and Skylar Gordon. Goalkeepers Sarah Currey and Jen Vasquez combined for the shutout.
The Apalachee boys (3-4-1) shut out Riverside Military 5-0 on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Meanwhile, the Winder-Barrow boys improved to 4-2 on Tuesday, Feb. 25, with a 9-0 shutout at Loganville. The Lady Bulldoggs fell at Loganville, 9-2, dropping to 3-2-1.
Winder-Barrow’s teams will host Dacula on Friday and then travel to Lanier on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The girls’ games kick off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys.
