The senior class for the Apalachee High School girls' soccer team added two college signees recently.
Midfielder Taylor Salvaggio signed with NCAA Division II Georgia College and State University and will begin playing there in the fall.
Salvaggio was one of the team's top scoring threats the past few seasons and scored the winning goal in the first round of the 2019 GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs against Northgate, giving the Lady Wildcats their first postseason win in program history.
Also, midfielder Carsun Neubauer signed with Agnes Scott College.
Seven Apalachee seniors have now signed to continue their playing careers in college. Sarah Currey signed with Truett McConnell University; Skylar Gordon, Caitlyn Evans and Andrella Delacruz all signed with Georgia Military College; and Bailey Hope Arnold signed with Gordon State College.
The Lady Wildcats finished the season 6-4-1. The 2020 campaign was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the closure of Georgia's public schools for the remainder of the academic year and the GHSA's cancellation of the remainder of the spring sports season.
