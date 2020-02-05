The Winder-Barrow High School boys’ soccer team raced out of the new season’s starting gate on Tuesday, Feb. 4, dispatching of visiting Oconee County High School.
Building a 3-1 halftime advantage, the Bulldoggs (1-0) let their defense do the job for the match’s final 61 minutes and emerged with a two-goal victory. For coach Levi Karas, it was a great way start the new season.
“This was some of the best soccer I have seen Winder-Barrow play in a long time,” Karas said. “We had a great team effort. There was no one standout. Everyone contributed.”
After the fast start to the match, the scoring opportunities were less in the second 40 minutes although the Bulldoggs just missed on an attempt with 20 minutes left.
OCHS tried a 30-yard penalty kick with 19 minutes left but it sailed over the net.
WBHS tried to seal the win early in the second half but misfired on two attempts on goal in the first five minutes.
The Bulldoggs benefited from Oconee County knocking the ball in its own goal for a 1-0 lead before handling the scoring duties on their own. Michael Montes put in back-to-back goals to give WBHS a 3-0 advantage less than 15 minutes into the match.
Will Perry had the assist on the first goal by Montes while Daniel Saucedo recorded an assist on his second goal. Montes is in his first season competing for WBHS after being one of the top scorers for Flowery Branch High School in 2019.
Oconee County (0-1) remained in the contest with a goal at the 21:17 mark of the first half.
Caylan Barron had a strong opener in goal for WBHS recording multiple saves.
OCHS misfired on a short penalty kick attempt in the final minutes which effectively sealed the game for WBHS.
“We need to keep the momentum going,” Karas said. “It will be another tough opponent on Friday.”
It has been a strong start for the Bulldoggs as they also defeated Madison County 5-2 in a preseason scrimmage.
WBHS will host Central Gwinnett Friday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m.
