The Apalachee High School girls' soccer team has not had a ton of good fortune against Lanier High School in recent seasons, but that changed during a match at R. Harold Harrison Stadium on Friday, March 6.
The Lady Wildcats moved above the .500 mark in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA with a 2-0 victory against the Lady Longhorns.
AHS (5-4-1 overall, 2-2 region after a 1-0 loss at Habersham Central on Tuesday, March 10) built a 2-0 halftime lead against Lanier and then used strong defense to preserve the win. Coach Paul Thornton said he was pleased with the win but stressed he did not think his team played to its full potential.
“We played well in the previous win against Dacula,” Thornton said. “We did not play as well tonight. We're happy to get the win, of course, but we have to step up our performance. This is a tough region regardless of who your opponent is.”
Lanier had few scoring opportunities in the match as senior Sarah Currey had another strong performance in goal. Currey signed with Truett McConnell earlier in the day to continue her athletic and academic careers following her graduation from AHS.
“Sarah has played some very strong games for us this season,” Thornton said. “She is really an asset for us.”
While Currey is known for her skill in goal for the Lady Wildcats, Truett McConnell plans to use her at forward.
Emily Hale put the first goal of the match on the board just three minutes into the first half on a pass from Victoria Johnson. Meg Folsom found the back of the Lanier goal with 4:43 left before halftime.
Those goals proved to be enough for the region win as the AHS defense allowed Lanier few offensive chances.
The Lady Wildcats will host county and region rival Winder-Barrow High School Friday, March 13, at 5:30 p.m.
