Martin Ramirez scored twice and Jared Romero added a goal — all in the first half — as the Apalachee boys’ soccer team rolled past Loganville 3-0 on the road Friday, March 12, for their fourth straight victory.
The Wildcats ran their record 6-2-1 and remained unbeaten in GHSA Region 8-AAAAA play at 3-0.
Apalachee is scheduled to host Johnson-Gainesville (also undefeated in region play) in a key match Tuesday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m.
WBHS TEAMS FALL AT LANIER
In Region 8-AAAAAA action Thursday, March 11, Winder-Barrow’s boys’ and girls’ teams both lost 2-1 at Lanier.
The Bulldogg boys (6-4-1, 4-3 region) and girls (1-10, 0-7) will be back in action Friday, March 19, at Buford.
