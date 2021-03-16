In a battle Tuesday night, March 16, of two boys’ soccer teams unbeaten in GHSA Region 8-AAAAA play, visiting Johnson-Gainesville came out on the winning end over Apalachee.
The Knights picked up a key 3-1 victory at R. Harold Harrison Stadium for their sixth straight win, improving to 7-2-1 overall and 3-0 in region play and moving into a first-place tie with Clarke Central (8-1-1, 3-0) atop the region standings. The Wildcats dropped to 6-3-1 overall and 3-1 in region play and saw their four-match win streak come to a close.
After Johnson scored the first goal Tuesday night, Apalachee’s Fernando Galaviz came up with the equalizer. But the Knights regrouped, scoring twice more to claim the victory.
The Wildcats were coming off a 3-0 shutout win at Loganville on Friday, March 12, where they scored all their goals in the first half — two by Martin Ramirez and another by Jared Romero.
Apalachee will be back in action Friday, March 19, at Eastside (6-2-1, 2-1) for another region tilt starting at 7:30 p.m.
AHS GIRLS 4, JOHNSON 2
In girls’ action Tuesday, Apalachee got a much-needed 4-2 victory over Johnson behind a hat trick from senior Emily Hale.
Victoria Johnson added a goal, Natalie Allen finished with two assists and Lily Mounce added an assist, as the Lady Wildcats (2-6-1, 1-2) won for the first time since Feb. 5, when they topped Oglethorpe County 5-2.
The Apalachee girls will also play at Eastside (8-2-1, 3-1) on Friday, starting at 5:30 p.m.
WBHS TEAMS LOOK TO GET BACK ON TRACK
In other local soccer action Friday, the Winder-Barrow boys will be looking to snap a three-match skid when they visit Buford in a Region 8-AAAAAA contest starting at 7:30 p.m.
Since reeling off six victories in a row, the Bulldoggs (6-4-1, 4-3 region) have lost three straight by a combined score of 6-1, including a 2-1 setback at Lanier on Thursday, March 11. The Bulldoggs won their first meeting with Buford (6-5, 3-5) 6-0 on Feb. 23 in Winder.
The Lady Bulldoggs (1-10, 0-7) will also be looking to get back on the winning end of things for the first time since Feb. 9. They lost to the Lady Wolves (10-0-1, 8-0) on Feb. 23.
