The Winder-Barrow High School girls’ soccer team recorded an impressive 6-0 home win against West Hall Friday, Feb. 14.
Alexis Thao continued her standout season with two more goals. Kylee Bennett also found the net twice while Pachia Moua and Patty Jariguei both added a goal.
Thao also recorded two assists as did Jenny Gomez. Allison Richardson and Moua both recorded assists.
Payton Babb and Erin Dinh both had strong efforts in the contest while Rachel Howard led the defense in tackles.
“The team played really well and are improving with every game,” said coach Christian Vasquez. “We still have many things to work on but the girls are working hard.”
The Lady Bulldoggs (2-0-1) had outscored their last two opponents 11-0 entering a Tuesday, Feb. 18 match at Clarke Central.
WBHS will travel to Cedar Shoals High School on Friday, Feb. 21.
The Winder-Barrow boys’ soccer team blanked Central Carrollton 8-0 on Friday, Feb. 14, in a match that was part of the North Georgia Showcase.
Brandon Diaz, Brian Villaneuva and Daniel Saucedo each scored two goals while Vincent Xiong and Efrain Alvarado both added goals.
The Bulldoggs (2-1 entering Tuesday’s match at Clarke Central) have started the new season playing well, coach Levi Karas said.
“We put together a tough non-region schedule this season,” Karas said. “In the past we had an easier non-region schedule and once we got into region play we would struggle.”
The team’s lone setback this season came against Central Gwinnett in a 1-0 contest.
“Our region is really tough,” Karas said. “I am optimistic about how we are playing offensively. We have a few more matches before we begin region play.”
The GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA schedule begins Friday, Feb. 28, against Dacula.
Apalachee teams sweep Rockdale County
The Apalachee girls' and boys' soccer teams picked up home wins Friday, Feb. 14, over Rockdale County.
The Lady Wildcats (1-1-1 entering a Tuesday, Feb. 18 match at Flowery Branch) got goals from Emily Hale and Carson Neubauer, both on assists from Emily Hale.
The Wildcats won 5-2 to improve to 2-1 on the year.
The Lady Wildcats will host Morgan County at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, while the Wildcats will travel to Morgan County at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. The boys will host Riverside Military Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 25, before both teams open region play Feb. 28 at home against Gainesville.
