In its recent rough stretch of three straight losses, the Winder-Barrow boys’ soccer team had dropped its last two matches due to penalty kicks — the first a 1-0 regulation loss at Habersham Central on March 9, where the only goal of the night came on a penalty kick by the Raiders, and the second a 2-1 loss March 11 at Lanier, where the Longhorns were awarded the winning point after outscoring the Bulldoggs in a penalty-kick shootout.
So it seemed only fitting that the Bulldoggs’ home match Tuesday, March 23, against Dacula would come down to penalties and, as head coach Levi Karas put it, “poetic” that they came out on the winning end this time.
Dacula rallied from a 2-0 second-half deficit to force extra time at W. Clair Harris Stadium, but the Bulldoggs topped the Falcons 4-2 in the PK session to notch the 3-2 victory and snap their losing skid with a big GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA win, one that completed a regular-season sweep of the Falcons.
Dacula (3-9, 2-7 region) set the stage for overtime by scoring the equalizer, on a penalty kick nonetheless, with 7:42 left in regulation. After each team had chances to score in the two extra 10-minute periods, the sides entered the penalty-kick portion.
Winder-Barrow (7-4-1, 5-3) got a huge lift when junior goalkeeper Caylan Barron stopped Dacula’s first try, and Aaron Diaz followed with a score to give the Bulldoggs a 1-0 advantage. The Falcons converted on their next two kicks, but Winder-Barrow’s Connor Giddens and Jason Lopez made their shots to keep the Bulldoggs ahead. Then, after Dacula’s fourth shot sailed over the net and banged off the football goal post, Daniel Saucedo buried his attempt to clinch the victory.
And a much-needed victory at that for the Bulldoggs, who have been saddled recently with COVID-19 cases that led to a postponement of their March 19 match at Buford and have tested their depth with a few starters out.
“We’ve been running on a thinner bench and asking a lot of younger guys to step up,” Karas said. “They had to pull up again tonight and stepped up to the challenge. We needed this one for mental reasons. (Penalty kicks) seems to be the theme recently, so we wanted to put this rough patch behind us, obviously. This (win) will help us regroup and hopefully get focused on finishing strong in the region.”
Winder-Barrow grabbed an early lead in the ninth minute of the match, when Diaz nailed a follow-up shot from about 20 yards away, and had a handful of chances to add on to the lead in the first half but couldn’t find the back of the net. The Bulldoggs finally struck gold again less than two minutes into the second half when Chance Barron broke loose down the right side and crossed the ball over to Lopez, who stuck it past Dacula’s keeper for a 2-0 edge.
The Falcons trimmed the deficit in half on a goal off a corner kick with 25:37 to play and then remained on the offensive until a tackle by a Bulldogg defender in the penalty box set up the tying kick. The equalizer came after the Bulldoggs had withstood consistent pressure from the Falcons’ attack and Barron, the junior keeper, came up with some key saves.
“I felt early on we had a couple chances we should have buried. And as the game gets going, especially when both teams are playing high-press soccer like that, it’s going to be sometimes dangerous on the counter,” Karas said of the fast-paced, back-and-forth match between the two sides. “So you’re taking a gamble and we have to find a way to find the net when you’re playing that style, and luckily we did. They’re a big, fast, athletic team so they’re always going to be dangerous on the counter and a concern. But our defense was strong and Caylan was a rock back there for us. He’s a very high-level player and a natural leader for us.”
The Bulldoggs will be back in region action at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 26, when they visit Shiloh, whom they shut out 6-0 on March 2. And that will be followed by a key home matchup Tuesday, March 30, against Central Gwinnett, the team that handed them their first region loss, 3-0 on March 5.
The Bulldoggs will enter play Friday in third place in the region standings — two games behind Lanier and Central Gwinnett — with four region matches left to play and a chance to not only assure their first state postseason berth since 2017, but also potentially host a first-round playoff match with a run of victories and some help.
“We’re going to focus on this next game and take care of our business at Shiloh, then focus on Central Gwinnett,” Karas said. “We’re looking up; we just want to get everybody back to full strength. We’re real thin, but were able to make it work tonight. At this point, the key to success is keeping focused on doing the small things right — playing as a team, playing unselfishly, getting the ball off your foot quickly, burying the chances when you have them.
“I think if we commit to doing those things, the big things will take care of themselves.”
GIRLS: DACULA 2, WINDER-BARROW 0
In search of their first region win, Winder-Barrow’s girls played Dacula tough with a strong defensive effort in a scoreless first half Tuesday. But the Lady Falcons broke through in the 48th minute on a free kick by Christina Haber from 35 yards out that gave her team the lead and then added another goal from Megan Cooney with 9:37 left to claim the 2-0 victory.
The Lady Bulldoggs (1-12, 0-9 region) had a chance to even the match six minutes after Haber’s goal, but couldn’t convert on a corner in the box. Winder-Barrow played on its end of the field for most of the evening, but strong play from the back line and a solid outing in the net from keeper Payton Babb kept the match close into the waning minutes.
Dacula (6-6, 6-3) completed a season sweep of Winder-Barrow with the win.
The Lady Bulldoggs will visit Shiloh on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. start and will seek to avenge a 4-1 loss from March 2.
APALACHEE BOYS GET REGION WIN AT EASTSIDE, FALL AT OCONEE
The Apalachee boys’ team emerged victorious in a wild, back-and-forth Region 8-AAAAA battle at Eastside on Friday, March 19, holding off the Eagles 5-4.
After falling behind 2-0 early, the Wildcats got goals from Fernando Galaviz and Martin Ramirez to tie the match at the half. Estib Galindo’s goal early in the second half put Apalachee ahead, and the Wildcats extended the lead on a score by Chad Courtney. Ramirez recorded his second goal of the night later in the half to make it 5-3.
Apalachee had a tough night defensively Tuesday, falling 11-3 at Oconee County after surrendering eight first-half goals in the non-region match.
The Wildcats (7-4-1, 4-1 region) will be back in region action March 30, when they host Walnut Grove at 7:30 p.m.
Apalachee has already clinched a playoff spot and currently sits in third behind Johnson-Gainesville and Clarke Central, both of which are undefeated in region play and will face off March 30. Wins over Walnut Grove and Clarke Central on April 2 could push the Wildcats higher in the standings.
Meanwhile, the Lady Wildcats fell 5-1 to Eastside and 7-0 to Oconee County, dropping to 2-8-1 overall and 1-3 in region play. They’ll look to get back on track Friday, when they visit Loganville at 5:30 p.m. in a region match.
