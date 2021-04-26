Winder-Barrow’s boys’ soccer team stood toe-to-toe with defending state champion Dalton for a half Friday, April 23, in the first round of the GHSA Class 6A playoffs, but the undefeated Catamounts asserted their dominance in the second half.
Up just 1-0 after 40 minutes, Dalton scored three goals within just four minutes coming out of the break and piled on three more from there en route to a 7-1 victory over the Bulldoggs.
Fabian Rodriguez notched a hat trick with three goals to lead the Catamounts (16-0-2), the 2019 6A champs, who advanced to host Riverwood in the Sweet Sixteen Thursday, April 29. Damian Rodriguez, Angel Salaises, Fernando Guerrero and Ivan Ceja all added scores.
Winder-Barrow’s lone goal came on a penalty kick from senior Aaron Diaz in the second half to cut the deficit to 4-1 before Dalton answered with three goals.
The Bulldoggs, who last appeared in the state playoffs in 2017 when they lost in the first round to Dalton, finished the season 10-7-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.