Daniel Saucedo and Chance Barron both scored twice, and Jason Lopez and Antony Lopez added goals, as Winder-Barrow cruised to a 6-0 region victory over Buford at home Tuesday, Feb. 23.
The Bulldoggs picked up their fourth straight win and third consecutive shutout, improving to 4-1-1 overall and 2-0 in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play.
In the girls' match Tuesday, Winder-Barrow fell 4-0 to Buford, dropping to 1-5 overall and 0-2 in the region.
Both Winder-Barrow teams will be back in region action Friday, Feb. 26, at Dacula, starting with the girls at 5:30 p.m. They'll host region opponent Shiloh on Tuesday, March 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.