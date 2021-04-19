For the first time in three seasons, the Winder-Barrow boys’ soccer team found itself on the winning side of the “Battle of Barrow” against crosstown rival Apalachee. But, more importantly for Bulldoggs coach Levi Karas, he hopes his team can use the momentum from its solid play over the last week as it prepares for the daunting playoff challenge that lies ahead.
Winder-Barrow got three second-half goals from a trio of seniors Friday, April 16, at W. Clair Harris Stadium and knocked off the Wildcats 3-1 in both teams’ regular-season finale.
“It definitely felt good for sure,” said Karas, whose team improved to 10-6-1 on the year and snapped a three-match losing skid against Apalachee, now a non-region opponent for the Bulldoggs, dating back to 2018. “Apalachee’s a very good side, and we were happy to have a good team to play against to get us ready for the playoffs. It took us a little bit to settle in, but then our guys stepped up with some energy and we were able to put our chances away.”
Friday’s match was a typical Battle of Barrow outing with high intensity and both teams exchanging multiple opportunities and scoring attempts. Apalachee (8-7-1) was on the offensive for much of the first half and nearly drew first blood in the 24th minute when strong-footed senior striker Corbin Cutter’s shot from outside the box banged off the post. Cutter had a golden opportunity a little over a minute later when the Bulldoggs committed a penalty and Cutter was chosen to take the penalty kick. Cutter elected to try to fool junior keeper Caylan Barron by kicking the ball almost straight ahead, but Barron stayed put and smothered the shot, keeping the match scoreless, where it remained going into halftime.
Barron saved another Apalachee shot on goal three minutes into the second half, and a minute later the Bulldoggs broke through when LaGrange College signee Will Perry’s turnaround left-footed shot from just outside the box rolled past an outstretched Apalachee keeper David Duenas and into the left corner of the net for a 1-0 Winder-Barrow advantage with 35:43 remaining.
Both teams took turns on the attack over the next 25 minutes before the Bulldoggs struck again on a goal by Daniel Saucedo with 10:52 left. Winder-Barrow then put it away just under four minutes later on a goal by Aaron Diaz that made it 3-0. The Wildcats avoided the shutout with a goal by Jesse Alungulesei on a follow-up attempt off a free kick with 4:59 remaining.
“We were losing the middle early on, but made a few changes, were able to get it working a little bit and were able to turn some of those through balls into chances on the goal, which made a big difference,” Karas said. “All of our guys gave us 100 percent, and regardless of how these two teams are doing every year, none of that matters when we step on the field against each other. It’s always a battle of wills. Apalachee played a really hard game, and our guys stepped up to meet the challenge tonight.”
Winder-Barrow, which also came away with a 3-2 win at Buford in its GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA finale a night earlier, feels like it’s trending up after an up-and-down season that saw its hopes of winning a region title derailed by key injuries and some COVID-19 quarantines midway through the year.
And Karas knows his team, which enters the state playoffs as the No. 4 seed from Region 8, will need all the momentum it can get Friday, April 23, when the Bulldoggs travel to take on defending state champion and Region 5 top seed Dalton (15-0-2) for a 6:30 p.m. start. The Bulldoggs lost 7-0 to the Catamounts in the first round of the 2017 playoffs.
“It’s going to be a mighty task against a team that’s only lost a couple games the last few years,” Karas said. “Luckily we’re a pretty healthy team right now had some time over spring break to heal up, but we’re going to have to play our very best. Dalton is a legendary program, and I give all the kudos in the world to their coach. He’s built an incredible culture and team there.
“It’s a little intimidating, but we have nothing to lose. We’re going to leave everything we have on the field and hopefully come away with an upset. It’s a good opportunity for us to play against a level of soccer we very rarely see. It’ll be a good measuring stick for our program.”
Meanwhile, Apalachee, the No. 3 seed from Region 8-AAAAA, was set to travel to Decatur, the No. 2 seed from Region 5, for a first-round match 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.
The Wildcats, who have relied on a mix of seniors and several younger players to get back to the postseason, emerged as the third seed in a competitive region and were entering the first round with confidence against a region that, aside from champion St. Pius X, Apalachee coach Chad Hooper believes presents a favorable matchup. Decatur (5-9-2) had no regular-season victories outside of region play.
GIRLS: APALACHEE 1, WINDER-BARROW 1
The Winder-Barrow girls snapped an unfavorable streak of their own Friday, playing Apalachee to a 1-1 draw in both teams’ final match of the season and ended what had been a run of 10 straight victories by the Lady Wildcats in the series dating back to 2013.
Apalachee (2-12-2) took a 1-0 first-half lead on a goal by Odalis Moreira, but Winder-Barrow tied the match with 10:17 remaining when Victoria Guzman buried a shot in the upper left corner of the net.
Winder-Barrow (3-13-1) remained on the offensive after Guzman’s equalizer and had a couple of chances to come away with the victory. But Apalachee keeper Justana Smoot came up with a huge save on a one-on-one with 8:36 left, and the Lady Wildcats cleared out a couple of other late opportunities.
The Lady Bulldoggs got solid play in the second half from their back line and keeper Payton Babb to keep it a one-score contest before Guzman’s goal.
