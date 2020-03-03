The second goal of the night by Aaron Diaz proved to be the difference for the Winder-Barrow High School boys’ soccer team in its 2020 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA opener.
WBHS (5-2 overall, 1-0 region) took a 3-2 overtime win against visiting Dacula High School on Friday, Feb. 28, at W. Clair Harris Stadium as the Bulldoggs continued their strong start to the season.
Diaz, who also scored the team’s first goal of the night, connected on his second score from approximately 45 yards out in the second overtime period. Dacula’s keeper was caught out of position and Diaz, a junior, made the Falcons pay.
Diaz tied the match at 1-1 with his first goal of the night. The teams ended regulation tied with one goal each.
The Bulldoggs drew first blood in overtime but Dacula was able to even the score hallway through the second overtime. Diaz then delivered what turned out to be the game-winner.
“It was a good win because Dacula is a strong team,” said WBHS coach Levi Karras. “We just can’t get too excited about it because this is a very tough region.”
LADY DOGGS FALL TO DACULA
The WBHS Lady Bulldoggs were also involved in a close region opener against Dacula, falling 1-0.
The match was a defensive struggle with the visiting Lady Falcons netting the lone goal with approximately eight minutes left.
“We didn’t convert our chances that we created,” Winder-Barrow coach Christian Vasquez said. “The girls still played great and I think we will just continue to get better.”
Vasquez said Vanessa Vazquez earned her first start at defensive midfield and “did really well.”
“We played great defense as a team,” the coach said.
The Lady Doggs are now 3-3-1 overall and 0-1 in the region.
The WBHS soccer teams were scheduled to play at Lanier High School on Tuesday, March 3, and will host Habersham Central on Friday, March 6. Both contests are against region foes.
