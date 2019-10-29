The 2019 softball season came to an end for Apalachee High School in Columbus with a pair of disappointing one-run setbacks in the GHSA Class AAAAAA Elite Eight.
Those games and their outcomes left coaches and players wondering what if.
After falling to eventual state champion Pope High School 3-2 on Thursday, Oct. 24, the Wildcats (19-12-1) found themselves in a win-or-go-home situation the following day against Northgate. Once again AHS came up just a bit short, falling 3-2 after the Vikings scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
For the second straight day, the Wildcats held a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning but saw their opponent rally for the win.
“The sting of losing is never easy,” first-year coach Allan Bailey said. “However, at the same time we made some lasting memories that the players and coaches will always have with them.”
Apalachee was making its second Elite Eight appearance in program history and its first since 2007, when it went 3-2 in the tournament and finished fourth.
AHS broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth Friday against Northgate on back-to-back two-out doubles by Emily Hodnett and S'Niyah Stinson. The Vikings tied it in the bottom of the fifth inning on a squeeze bunt before Apalachee went back ahead in the sixth when Alexis Griffith doubled, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Sam Woody.
Northgate tied the score again in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly of its own. Hodnett led off the top of the seventh with a single for Apalachee, but Northgate pitcher Madison Lumpp got a strikeout and a pair of fly outs to strand the runner.
“We gave Northgate a run later, and at that level of competition every mistake is magnified,” Bailey said.
Hodnett dropped another tough-luck decision in the circle for the Wildcats. The junior went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs, five hits and one walk while striking out eight. She finished 2-for-4 at the plate.
“Both of our games could have gone either way,” Bailey said. “In cases like ours you always will wonder what might have been.”
In their Elite Eight opener AHS, despite scoring two runs, was no-hit and couldn’t hold a late lead in a 3-2 loss to Pope
The Wildcats broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the top of the fifth inning against Pope. Morgan Reynolds led off with a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Destiny Sexton and then moved to third when Griffith reached on a fielder’s choice. Woody then put down a bunt, allowing Reynolds to score, and reached safely, and Madyson Coe’s sacrifice fly later in the inning scored Griffith to make it 2-0.
The Greyhounds got on the board in the fifth inning with a leadoff home run by Bailey Chapin and then took the lead against the Wildcats and Hodnett in the sixth on a one-out, two-run double by Jadyn Laneaux, which was preceded by a single and an error.
Hodnett went the distance, allowing three runs (two earned), five hits and one walk while striking out 12. Pope junior Hallie Adams threw a complete-game no-hitter, walking three and striking out 11 in seven innings of work.
“The experience of making it to Columbus and play as competitively as we did should help propel us in the future,” Bailey said.
The team will lose five seniors from the 2019 team, including Stinson, Griffith, Coe, Logan Thompson and Skyler Antley. Despite losing this group of key players, a strong nucleus does return for 2020, including Hodnett who will be one of the top pitchers in the region.
“Once you get to Columbus you can tell what programs have been there before,” Bailey said. “They know what to expect. This is a big event and the GHSA does a great job with it. Everything is amplified. There were 13 or 14 college scouts there.”
The AHS coach said his transition into coaching fast-pitch softball (Bailey is also the AHS varsity baseball coach) was made easier by the players and their parents.
“This experience we had together is one I will remember for a very long time,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.