The Apalachee and Effingham County softball teams split the first two games of their GHSA Class AAAAAA second-round playoff series Wednesday, Oct. 16, in Springfield.
The Wildcats took the series opener 4-1 before the Rebels bounced back with a 5-2 victory in game 2.
The third and decisive game will be played at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. The winner will advance to the double-elimination Elite Eight tournament in Columbus, set for Oct. 24-26.
Check back at barrowjournal.com for updates.
