Bethlehem Christian Academy announced May 12 that Chandler Pentecost has been named the school’s new head varsity softball coach.
Pentecost will be the program’s third head coach in as many seasons in 2021 but is a familiar face having been with the Knights as an assistant coach the last three seasons, including the spring 2019 campaign when they won the GICAA championship before moving back to GISA that fall.
Pentecost replaces Tim Coker, who led the team through a rebuilding season in 2020.
"We are extremely excited to have Chandler head up our softball program," BCA athletic director Tim Early said in a school news release. "Her faith and testimony are a perfect match for BCA and her past years of experience will be a huge ingredient to our growth. After last season, I said that I was confident God already had the right person in place for this position. Little did I know at that time Chandler was the coach He had chosen."
Pentecost had a standout playing career in the outfield, earning all-state honors in high school in Florida before playing college softball at Chipola College and Thomas University. Pentecost received multiple all-conference honors in college and helped Chipola reach the NJCAA College World Series while there.
After graduating from college, Pentecost was an assistant coach for the Thomas University. She said she looks forward to making her mark on the BCA softball program as she takes over the reins heading into the fall.
"I couldn't be more excited to be a named the head softball coach at Bethlehem Christian Academy," Pentecost said. "I love the family atmosphere, the focus on faith, and truly believe in the vision and mission at BCA. I know softball can bring people together and build lifelong relations. I realize how intentional God was about putting softball in my life with the relationships and character building, and I am excited to build that with the girls.
“I am ready to get started to create an atmosphere of collegiate disciplines and mechanics. I am a detail person so every little thing we will work on, from the way you pick up a ball to reading pitches to knowing scenarios to sacrificing yourself for the team at practices and games, will make a difference to the overall season.”
Pentecost has been a teacher at Bethlehem Christian for two years and is married to Maxwell Pentecost of Winder, a former Winder-Barrow High School and Kennesaw State baseball standout at catcher who spent five seasons in the Toronto Blue Jays organization before retiring from professional baseball in 2019. Their daughter, Finley, was born in October.
