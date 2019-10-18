Forecasted rain for Saturday, Oct. 19, has pushed back Bethlehem Christian Academy's GISA Class AAA home quarterfinal series against Tiftarea Academy to Monday, Oct. 21.
The best-of-three series will begin at noon Monday and all three games, if necessary, will be played that day.
The winner of the series will face either Bulloch Academy or John Milledge Academy in the semifinals Wednesday, Oct. 23.
The Knights (7-6) are the No. 1 seed from Region 1. Tiftarea (9-9) is the No. 3 seed from Region 4.
