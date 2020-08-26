Freshman Rylie Beddingfield tossed a complete-game gem Tuesday as Winder-Barrow picked up a 5-1 win at Habersham Central in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest.
The Bulldoggs bounced back from an 8-5 loss at Buford on Monday to improve to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in region play. Beddingfield allowed just the one run on five hits and struck out three without any walks or hit batters. The Bulldoggs also played error-free defense to help the pitcher out in the field.
Dayton Power led the Bulldoggs at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Her RBI double in the top of the third broke a scoreless tie, and she had another one in the fifth that put WBHS up 4-1.
Carlee Schotter was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs; Rachel Harwell was 2-for-4 with a double; Abby Polk was 2-for-2 with a double and a walk; and Kendal Miller had an RBI double.
The Bulldoggs have a non-region game at Hebron Christian on Wednesday and will be back in region action Thursday at Dacula.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.