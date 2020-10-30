The Apalachee softball team came to the GHSA Class 5A Final Four tournament in Columbus determined both to make amends for an 0-2 showing in last year’s Class 6A Elite Eight and to capture the program’s first-ever state title.
But those hopes and dreams were dashed Friday, Oct. 30, as the Wildcats — for the second year in a row — dropped a pair of one-run games and saw their record-setting season come to an end at 28-8. First on Friday afternoon, they fell in a 3-2 nail-biter to Whitewater, failing to get a much-needed hit in a couple of key situations. Then, in an elimination game a couple hours later, they were completely baffled by Starr’s Mill junior left-hander Lilli Backes, who threw a no-hitter with 17 strikeouts and was aided by a Sarah Latham solo homer in a 1-0 victory.
Starr’s Mill advanced to face Whitewater at 2 p.m. Saturday in another elimination game after Whitewater dropped a 3-2 contest to Jones County (which had shut out Starr’s Mill 2-0 in the opening round) in the winners’ bracket game Friday night. The winner of that game would then face Jones County at 4 p.m. and would need to beat the Greyhounds twice in order to earn the crown.
Backes, who is regarded as one of the top pitchers in the state and is being heavily recruited, overwhelmed the Apalachee offense in the nightcap and allowed just one baserunner in a brisk game — a dropped third strike on a passed ball that Emily Hodnett reached on in the top of the first. The southpaw’s performance overshadowed what was an almost equally impressive effort from Hodnett, who threw all 13 defensive innings for the Wildcats on Friday and was on the tough-luck end of both losses. The senior Georgia State commit struck out the first seven Starr’s Mill hitters she faced and allowed just three hits and two walks while fanning 11. But her one mistake on the night proved to be a costly one as Latham, the No. 9 hitter leading off the bottom of the sixth turned around a Hodnett offering and deposited it over the left-field fence to give the Panthers a 1-0 win. Backes quickly struck out the side in the top of the seventh to complete the no-hitter.
The Wildcats also faced a pair of tough pitchers in the tournament opener against Whitewater, but got off to a promising start when Allyssa Willer led off with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch.
Lily Griffith’s two-run homer in the top of the fourth put Whitewater ahead 2-1 before Apalachee tied it in the bottom of the frame on a one-out RBI single by Sam Woody. But the Wildcats couldn’t add on and then missed another golden opportunity in the fifth with runners on first and second and one out after a leadoff single by Makayla Tatum and a one-out walk by Katelyn Flanders, as Whitewater pitcher Makayla Coffield got Hodnett to ground out and then struck out Morgan Reynolds to end the threat.
Coffield then hit a one-out RBI double in the sixth to put Whitewater back in front and pitched two more scoreless frames from there to earn the win. Tiyara Wingfield worked a walk to lead off the bottom of the seventh and give the Wildcats a chance, but she was doubled off first when Tatum popped up a sacrifice-bunt attempt, and Coffield struck out Willer to end it.
Hodnett went the distance in the circle for Apalachee, allowing three runs, six hits and two walks in seven innings while striking out 13. She finished the year 20-6 with a 1.26 ERA and 0.798 WHIP and struck out 275 batters in 155 1/3 innings of work. She also hit .379 at the plate with a .458 on-base percentage, 1.002 OPS, three homers and 29 RBIs.
Check back at barrownewsjournal.com Monday and see the Nov. 4 print edition for complete coverage of the Wildcats' trip to Columbus.
