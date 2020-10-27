Strong pitching and timely hitting has been the recipe for success all season long for the Apalachee softball team. And it worked like a charm again Tuesday, Oct. 27, in a pair of 1-0 victories over Northgate High School in the GHSA Class 5A quarterfinal series in Newnan.
Sophomore shortstop Tiyara Wingfield’s solo homer leading off the top of the sixth inning in Game 1 accounted the only run and hit over seven innings between the two sides, and senior pitcher Emily Hodnett turned in yet another dominant performance with a no-hitter and 10 strikeouts. Wingfield’s bat supplied the only run again in the second game of the best-of-three series, as her RBI single in the bottom of the fourth was backed up by the combined three-hit shutout from Katelyn Flanders and Hodnett and the Wildcats advanced to this weekend’s double-elimination Final Four tournament in Columbus.
Apalachee ran its postseason record to 6-0 through the first three rounds and is now 28-6 on the year, a school record for wins in a season. The Wildcats will now make their second straight trip to Columbus in their second year under head coach Allan Bailey. While Columbus has traditionally hosted eight teams in each classification, it was scaled back to four this year and the softball players were condensed into two weeks due to coronavirus-related reasons.
The Wildcats will face Whitewater at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, in their first game and will then play at 7 p.m. in either the winners’ bracket or losers’ bracket game. And they’ll be looking to do more damage than last season’s appearance when they went 0-2 and lost a pair of 3-2 games to Pope and Northgate in the Class 6A tournament.
“We’ve got a little bit of a chip on our shoulder,” Bailey said Thursday, Oct. 22, after his team’s second-round sweep at Calhoun. “We feel like we’re more experienced and head and shoulders better than we were last year. Those mistakes we made down in Columbus have been motivating us and we are (wanting to) get back down there and have some redemption.”
Apalachee may be in line to do just that if it continues to get the kind of pitching performances it has to this point in the playoffs from Hodnett and Flanders. Hodnett, the Georgia State commit, was dazzling again in Game 1 Tuesday, allowing just three walks and throwing 62 of her 89 pitches for strikes while fanning 10 hitters, narrowly outdueling Northgate’s Olivia Cato, who struck out 14 Wildcats over seven innings and allowed only two baserunners. Unfortunately for her, Wingfield touched all four bases with her shot over the left-field fence, and that proved to be the difference-maker.
After Flanders worked into the fifth inning of Game 2, allowing just three hits and two walks to the Vikings (17-15) with three strikeouts, Hodnett took over and picked up the save, tossing the final 2 1/3 innings and striking out five, putting her at 251 punch-outs through 142 1/3 innings this season. She is now 20-4 on the year with a 1.18 ERA and 0.78 WHIP and is 4-0 with a save and two no-hitters in five games this postseason, allowing just one run on two hits (all in a 2-1, complete-game win in Game 1 of the Calhoun series) with 40 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings of work.
Flanders has been impressive in her own right as the team’s No. 2 pitcher and is now 8-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. She is part of a strong sophomore class for the Wildcats that has made an impact since their freshmen year, and Wingfield provided the offensive heroics Tuesday after sophomore catcher Sam Woody lifted the Wildcats to the Elite Eight last Thursday with a walk-off three-run homer to beat Calhoun 6-3 in nine innings in Game 2 of that series and complete the sweep.
The Wildcats’ first opponent Friday, Whitewater (24-8), won a pair of one-run games over Loganville on Tuesday to punch its ticket to Columbus. Loganville finished in second place in Region 8 during the regular season, one spot ahead of Apalachee. Region 8 champion Walnut Grove was also swept Tuesday in the quarterfinals, falling 5-1 and 9-0 to Starr’s Mill. Starr’s Mill will play at 3 p.m. Friday against either Jones County or Woodland of Cartersville. Those two teams split a double header and were set to play the rubber match Wednesday.
Check back Wednesday for updates.
