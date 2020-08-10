Apalachee head softball coach Allan Bailey is no stranger to what impact the coronavirus pandemic has had and still could have on high school sports moving forward.
Bailey, who also is the school’s head baseball coach, saw the Wildcats’ season cut abruptly short last spring when they looked poised to have their most successful year in program history. Now as he begins his second season at the helm of the Apalachee softball program, there is lingering uncertainty about whether the fall sports season will be completed. But long as they are playing, the Wildcats have goals of winning a region championship, making it back to the Elite Eight in Columbus for a second straight year and competing for a state title. And Bailey said his team is willing to do whatever it takes to keep the season alive.
“It’s one of those things where you tell the kids to play every game like it’s your last, but even as a coach you didn’t believe something like that could ever happen,” said Bailey, reflecting back on the spring sports cancelation. “But it was a good reminder not to take anything for granted, and since (the softball team) started back with preparations in June, we’ve told the girls to play hard as you and get as much fun as you can out of the game you love. Coming out of quarantine, they were hungry and excited. High school athletics provides so much more than just the games. We preach a good family atmosphere around here and you can see the genuine love they have for each other. We’re excited to see how that plays out in game situations.”
With seven returning starters from last year’s Elite Eight team and talented newcomers making for a deep roster, the Wildcats’ expectations for this season are understandably high, and the team got off to a roaring start last weekend, going 4-0 in an invitational at Tattnall County High School — 1-0 in five innings over Southeast Bulloch, 10-7 in five innings over Pierce County, 13-1 in four innings over Glynn Academy and 8-0 in five innings over Emanuel County Institute.
The weekend invitational not only gave Bailey’s team a chance to see some competition from a different part of the state it usually doesn’t face, but also afforded the Wildcats an opportunity to put some of their coronavirus protocols to the test. The team did not travel by bus, but rather separately with families, and Bailey said the goal was to “wear a mask, socially distance and be a shining light for others to follow.”
“Our overall message to the team has been that we all have to do our part if we want to continue to play, and sacrifices come with that,” Bailey said. “The restrictions have ultimately changed the way we do some things, but I think the girls have responded well to that. They want to play and be as safe as they possibly can, and our goal is to do our part to try to flatten the curve.”
Fueling the team’s high expectations perhaps more than anything will be the experienced pitching of senior Emily Hodnett, a four-year ace for the Wildcats in the circle and a Georgia State commit who has been one of the most dominant pitchers in northeast Georgia throughout her high school career.
Hodnett got the year off to a resounding start last weekend, tossing a five-inning no-hitter against ECI and a one-hit shutout against Southeast Bulloch. Hodnett pitched in each of Apalachee’s four games in Tattnall County and allowed just one run on three hits while striking out 40 batters in 16 1/3 innings of work. A key cog in the middle of the lineup, she added seven hits and drove in five runs between the four games for good measure.
“Emily had a great offseason and she has a lot of goals in mind for this year,” Bailey said. “The sky’s the limit for her and she’s going to be a big part of this team’s success. She leads by example and I’m looking forward to seeing what she can do her senior year.”
Apalachee took a big loss to graduation in catcher Madyson Coe, but Bailey is confident that sophomore Sam Woody, who saw action in several innings behind the plate a year ago, is ready to step in.
“It’s obviously difficult to replace a player the caliber of Coe, but it was great for Sam to not only be able to watch and study a catcher like that as a freshman, but to also get some quality reps,” he said. “To me, catcher is one of if not the most important positions on the diamond, and Sam has already accepted that role is a leader and is doing all the little things you need to do to be successful.”
Along with Woody, the Wildcats return three talented sophomores in the infield with first baseman Katelyn Flanders also slated to be one of the primary backup pitchers to Hodnett. All-region second baseman Morgan Reynolds returns after hitting over .400 during her freshman campaign and will again form a strong middle-infield defensive tandem with fellow sophomore Tiyara Wingfield. Meanwhile, senior Destiny Sexton, an Andrew College commit, returns to man the hot corner at third and is a key bat in the middle of Apalachee’s lineup.
Senior Kensley Kraus and junior Mikayla Tatum return in the outfield, while highly-touted and versatile freshman Allyssa Willer leads a group of players looking to make an impact.
Willer made her presence felt right away on opening weekend, going 3-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBIs and allowing a run on just two hits in two innings in the circle in the win over Glynn Academy.
“We’ve got stellar athletes all over the field and she’s one of them,” Bailey said of Willer. “We feel like we’ve got a deep lineup and a ton of girls we can put at multiple positions, which is going to serve us well. We’ve got a lot of young talent down at the JV level, so we feel like as a program we’re in a strong place right now.”
Apalachee, which moved down to Class 5A with the latest GHSA realignment, enters the year ranked seventh by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Bailey designed the team’s tough non-region schedule (which includes a Tuesday tilt with Mountain View, the defending state champions in 7A and preseason No. 1 team) to better prepare the Wildcats for postseason play. The Wildcats will also be in a competitive Region 8-AAAAA, which features perennial power Walnut Grove and Jackson County among others, and Bailey believes the three-game format with built-in doubleheaders against the region foes will also serve his team well.
“The schedule is brutal, but it’s there to challenge us and help us grow,” he said. “We had a tough draw in the first two rounds of the playoffs last year, but to win those rounds with a young team showed us what type of a team we had. Making it to Columbus (where the team lost both games) was big for us because we made some mistakes there that we don’t usually make. But I think having that experience is going to pay off for this year’s team and they’ll be ready for the challenge.
“We feel like, as long we stay healthy, we’re in good shape.”
