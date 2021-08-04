With back-to-back trips to Columbus, including a GHSA Class 5A Final Four berth last season, the Apalachee softball team has elevated its expectations over the last two years. And the Wildcats aren’t shying away from those entering this fall despite the graduation of one of the state’s best pitchers and two other starters and the unexpected departure of a key underclassman from those deep playoff runs that included a school-record 28-win season in 2020.
Apalachee coach Allan Bailey, who is entering his third season at the helm, attributes that confidence to having a battle-tested squad with several returners and a talented incoming freshman class that could give the Wildcats their deepest roster yet.
“That’s really the key, developing young talent and making sure, when we lose players, that we’re able to fill those spots,” said Bailey, whose team will open its season this weekend down in Tattnall County with a pair of games Friday, Aug. 6, against Southeast Bulloch and Appling County and two more Saturday, Aug. 7, against Effingham County and Pierce County. “Our goal is to sustain that talent base and find as many players as we can who are able to fill dual roles. Our coaches in our program do a fantastic job of developing talent from the eighth grade all the way up.
“We feel confident that we’ll be able to be just as competitive, even though it’ll be a little different attitude and different mindset in that we know we’re going to have to hit the ball a little better all-around.”
Bailey’s summation comes for good reason as Apalachee faces some uncertainty in the pitching circle entering the year. The Wildcats had to move on from ace Emily Hodnett (now at Georgia State), who went 20-6 with a 1.22 ERA and notched an eye-popping 275 batters in 155 innings. Even without their workhorse, the Wildcats were at least counting on having junior Katelyn Flanders to take over the top pitching spot after posting an 8-2 record with a 2.16 ERA. But, Bailey said, Flanders has transferred to Jackson High School after her mother was hired as an elementary school principal in Butts County.
“That’s great for their family, even though it leaves us with a little bit of a void,” said Bailey, who, nevertheless, has been pleased with the summer work of and is confident in what will be a young pitching staff. Sophomore Alyssa Willer, who logged 10 2/3 innings in the circle last fall, is the most experienced arm at the varsity level, while sophomore Ryleigh Sapp and freshman Autumn Matherly will also be counted on heavily.
In addition to Hodnett’s powerful bat, the Wildcats also lost the Region 8-AAAAA leading hitter in Flanders (.439 average, .561 on-base percentage, 18 RBIs), who primarily played first base. But the team still packs plenty of offensive punch, speed and defensive prowess.
Willer, who made an immediate impact as a freshman (.358 average, .433 OBP, 4 homers, 18 RBIs, 9 doubles, three triples, 1.047 OPS, 15 steals and a 1.000 fielding percentage in the outfield), returns atop the lineup.
Second baseman/outfielder Morgan Reynolds (.353 average, .463 OBP, 1.032 OPS, 22 RBIs, 12 extra-base hits, 21 steals last season), shortstop Tiyara Wingfield (.341 average, 3 homers, 26 RBIs, .939 OPS) and catcher Sam Woody (.341 average, .414 OBP, .846 OPS) lead a group of returning juniors and form a solid trio up the middle, while seniors Makayla Tatum, Allona Norrell and Whitney Darsey are expected to contribute in the outfield.
And then there’s freshman Desiree Trudel, a successful travel-ball infielder who is expected to quickly become a force.
“It’s a really solid core with those juniors, and then you have Alyssa, who’s such a great athlete and motivates everyone around her to be better,” Bailey said. “She’s a game-changer, and she and Desiree have come up playing together and are the same type caliber of player, and those three seniors really set the tone with their leadership and are ready for their turn to lead the program.
“It’s probably the deepest team we’ve had top to bottom in terms of talent, and it’s a fun one to manage. The competition we’re seeing every day between the girls is making us better across the board.”
Apalachee will again face a daunting schedule from the get-go, with a rigorous non-region slate followed by another trip through a region that they finished third in last year before going on their playoff run. But Bailey hopes any lumps they take early will help prepare them for the elite-level pitching they would face if they’re able to make it back to Columbus.
“We saw some real beasts down there,” said Bailey, whose Wildcats were limited to two runs in two one-run losses in the Final Four last fall. “Some of these girls had never seen that level of pitching before, but they have now, and that’s been their goal this offseason. It fires them up to be better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.