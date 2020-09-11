Apalachee used a strong offensive output and dominant pitching Thursday to sweep a doubleheader at Jackson County and even its GHSA Region 8-AAAAA record.
Emily Hodnett threw a five-inning no-hitter and went 3-for-3 at the plate with a pair of runs driven in as the Wildcats blanked the Panthers 9-0 in the first game, and Katelyn Flanders and Hodnett teamed up for another shutout in a 7-0 win in the nightcap.
Hodnett, struck out eight batters and faced just one over the minimum in the run rule-shortened first game and got plenty of offensive support — not just from herself, but from Tiyara Wingfield (2-for-3, homer, triple, two RBIs) and Kensley Kraus (2-for-3, double, triple, two RBIs). Morgan Reynolds and Allyssa Willer both had triples and an RBI apiece in the win.
Willer led off the second game with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Flanders to give Apalachee (13-3, 3-3 region) an early lead, and Flanders pitched four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and compiling four strikeouts. The Wildcats added three insurance runs in the fifth on an RBI double by Flanders and two-run homer by Reynolds and then tacked on three more in the seventh — the big blow a two-run triple by Kraus.
Hodnett allowed just one hit and racked up four more strikeouts in three scoreless innings in relief of Flanders to earn a save.
Jackson County dropped to 4-8 overall and 2-7 in region play.
The Wildcats will be back in action Tuesday when they host Clarke Central in another region contest.
WBHS DROPS WILD ONE TO HABERSHAM
Winder-Barrow scored nine runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday to force extra innings, but Habersham Central regained the lead in the top of the eighth and then held on for a 17-16 victory in a wild Region 8-AAAAAA contest.
The Raiders (11-4, 5-3 region) had broken open a 5-3 game with eight runs in the sixth and — after the Bulldoggs responded with four of their own in the bottom of the sixth — piled on three more in the seventh to go up 16-7.
But the Bulldoggs (5-7, 3-4) got six straight hits to begin the bottom of the seventh and cut the lead down to 16-12 on a Dayton Power RBI single. After a pop out and lineout, Kendal Miller followed with an RBI single, Alyssa Bond singled and Marissa Metz drew a walk to load the bases and put the tying runs on base. Mya Morency and Amber Smith followed with RBI singles to cut the lead down to one, and Abby Polk was hit by a pitch, evening the score before a pop out by Power sent the game to eighth.
Habersham, though, pushed across a run in the eighth, and Kyla Quiles, who went the distance for the Raiders, worked around a pair of singles in the bottom of the frame.
The two teams combined for 49 hits, with the Bulldoggs outhitting the Raiders 27-22. Power and Rachel Harwell both went 4-for-6 with Power driving in four runs and Harwell driving in two to lead Winder-Barrow. Smith was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, while Polk went 3-for-4 with a double and drove in two. Haley Frasier, Metz, Bond, Miller and Carlee Schotter all had multi-hit games.
The Bulldoggs will look to bounce back Monday in a non-region home game against Archer before resuming region play Tuesday when they host Dacula.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.