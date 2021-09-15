There is still roughly half of a regular softball season to go and a healthy amount of region games left for Apalachee and Winder-Barrow to play more consistently at the level their coaches believe they’re capable of. Still enough time to work through some inexperience and be try to be hitting on all cylinders when postseason time arrives, but the urgency remains with playoff positioning on the line in the next few weeks.
“Like we thought it would be going in, our region is a very tough and talented,” said Apalachee coach Allan Bailey, whose team improved to 8-6 overall and 3-3 in GHSA 8-AAAAA play with an 8-0 region win Tuesday night, Sept. 14, at Clarke Central, as freshman Autumn Matherly and sophomores Ryleigh Sapp and Alyssa Willer combined for a shutout in the circle.
The Wildcats have been on a back and forth run of late, losing their region opener to Eastside 10-2 before shutting out Greenbrier 7-0 on Sept. 7. In a home doubleheader against Jackson County on Sept. 9, the Wildcats got a strong pitching performance from Matherly and Willer and timely hitting in a 3-2 win in the first game before costly mistakes did them in late in a 9-7 extra-inning loss in the nightcap. Then on Monday, Sept. 13, after jumping out to an early 3-0 lead at Loganville, the Wildcats couldn’t hold an explosive Red Devil offense at bay in an 11-3 setback. And then came Tuesday's win, as they evened back up their region mark.
Apalachee has also run into poor luck along the way. The Wildcats already entered the year knowing they may take a few early lumps in trying to replace graduated ace pitcher Emily Hodnett along with underclassman Katelyn Flanders, who transferred. They suffered another blow in the first game of the Jackson County doubleheader last week when junior catcher Samantha Woody, a key cog in their state semifinal run last year, suffered an arm fracture while colliding with freshman third baseman Desiree Trudel who made a spectacular diving grab on a popped-up bunt attempt. Freshman Jordan Turner has for now replaced Woody, who’s expected to miss the rest of the season, and is the latest newcomer the Wildcats are having to rely on in a key position.
“We’re battling hard, but we’re really young, starting or playing four or five freshmen every night and just learning on the fly,” Bailey said. “We’re seeing some great things; it’s just been a really tough year so far. COVID hit us from a team perspective and knocked us out for a week, and, between quarantines and injuries, we haven’t been at a full 100 percent for a game yet. It’s a daily challenge of who will be in there and who we have to find to step up.
“Really, every game for us is coming down to whether we can execute at the right time, at the most crucial moment. We’ve got to get over the learning curve, but the good part of softball is we can see and identify key moments in each game and find ways to get better.”
With 12 region games left, Apalachee sat in fifth place in the region standings — 1.5 games behind fourth-place Jackson County — at the end of play Tuesday night with a key doubleheader at first-place Eastside coming up Thursday, Sept. 16. And despite the setbacks so far, Bailey still likes his team, especially as the younger players get more time under their belt. The Wildcats still have a strong trio intact up the middle defensively and in the middle of the lineup with sophomore standout center fielder Willer, junior shortstop Tiyara Wingfield and junior second baseman Morgan Reynolds. Freshman first baseman Madison Maney, who had a key RBI single in the first game of the Jackson County doubleheader and then homered twice in the second game, has emerged as a key force in the lineup, while Bailey has been encouraged by the strides that Matherly, Sapp and Willer have made in the circle.
“There’s a lot of softball left in front of us,” Bailey said. “Our goal is to keep getting better every day. We’ve got a great group of girls who work hard and have a great attitude and are fun to coach.
“We’re playing everybody in this region three times, so with COVID lingering and weather, you’re always going to be tested with your schedule and depth. It’s always going to be a challenge to stay healthy, but we’ve got to make sure we’re peaking at the right time.”
BULLDOGGS FIGHTING FOR PLAYOFF SPOT
Winder-Barrow (9-7, 4-4 Region 8-AAAAAA) has found itself on similar footing as Apalachee, as the Bulldoggs stood in fourth place in the region with 10 region games left at the end of play Tuesday. But the Bulldoggs picked up a massive road region victory Tuesday at Dacula, winning 10-2 in six innings on the strength of nine runs over their final two plate appearances — including a six-run fifth that flipped the game upside down.
Sophomore Rylie Beddingfield went the distance in the circle — allowing just the two unearned runs on five hits while striking out four — and added a triple and three RBIs at the plate to help her cause. Marissa Metz drove in four runs, including three on a bases-clearing, go-ahead double in the fifth that followed Dayton Power's RBI double and made it a 5-2 game.
The Bulldoggs, too, have had an up and down run — a 2-0 start, followed by a five-game losing skid, followed by five wins in a row and now a 1-2 run in recent play, though Bulldoggs coach Jordan Najafi said she saw much improvement in a 1-0 home loss to Buford on Monday, less than a week after they were trounced by the Wolves 10-2. And then Monday's rout over the Falcons avenged a 7-6 home loss on Aug. 26.
“The thing we've got to focus on moving forward is bringing the energy and intensity every inning of every game,” Najafi said ahead of Tuesday’s game at Dacula. “(The earlier five-game losing streak) could've been a five-game win streak if we'd stayed focused and up the entire time. That's something that I'm really proud of them for improving on in the past week — staying tuned in and playing hard and for each other the entire seven innings. If we keep showing up like we did (Monday night) against Buford, we're going to win a lot of games moving forward.”
Pitching may ultimately be what could carry Winder-Barrow through the back stretch of the schedule into the postseason. Sophomore Emily Hall allowed just the one first-inning run Monday in the complete-game loss to Buford, and that performance came on the heels of Beddingfield’s two-hit shutout in a 5-0 region victory at Habersham Central on Sept. 9.
“We are definitely getting strong pitching performances from our entire staff, which is awesome,” Najafi said. “Emily and Rylie are both still sophomores, so that really excites me to see them grow even more over the next two years. It makes us stronger as a team to be able to throw three different people (junior Alyssa Logston being the third), especially with the jam-packed schedule we have remaining this year. We're not pigeon-holed to one ace like so many teams are. I think the biggest impact our pitching has had is the mentality on the mound: when we get ahead in the count, we're striking batters out and forcing weak contact the vast majority of the time.”
Now Najafi hopes to see the team put it all together between the pitching and an offense that has Power and Beddingfield hitting over .400 and Abby Polk, Kendal Miller and Metz hitting over .300 but has been stymied at times by inconsistency, according to the coach. Tuesday, they took a step in the right direction.
“We’ve struggled a little more than I’d like to see,” Najafi said. “(But) with the aggressive and powerful hitters we have in the lineup, we’ve seen a marked improvement in our approach at the plate the past two or three weeks.”
Winder-Barrow was scheduled to host Collins Hill in a non-region game Wednesday, Sept. 15, and then jump back into region play Thursday with a 6 p.m. home game against Lanier.
