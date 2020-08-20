Winder-Barrow overcame an early 7-1 deficit on the road Wednesday and rallied for an 11-8 win at Hebron Christian Academy.
The Bulldoggs (3-2) got their second straight win, scoring three runs in the top of the sixth inning to grab a 9-8 lead and then holding on for the victory. Kendal Miller's two-run single scored Carlee Schotter and Rachel Harwell to tie the game at 8, and Alyssa Bond scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-8. Bond's two-run double in the seventh added insurance.
After scoring the game's first run in the top of the first on an RBI double by Harwell, Winder-Barrow gave up seven runs in the bottom of the first but steadily chipped away at the deficit. Rylie Beddingfield allowed just one run in 3 1/3 innings of work to keep the game manageable, and Alyssa Logston followed with three scoreless innings to pick up the win.
Schotter went 4-for-5 with a pair of RBIs to lead the Bulldoggs at the plate, while Harwell was 2-for-2 with a double, three walks and drove in a pair of runs. Abby Polk, Madi Bullard and Amber Smith also had two hits apiece.
The Bulldoggs' victory followed a 9-1 win in five innings at home over Shiloh on Tuesday in their GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA opener.
WBHS fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first but tied the game in the third on an RBI double by Dayton Power and then poured on six runs in the fourth to bust the game open. Bullard, Smith and Power had three straight RBI singles; Bond followed with an RBI double; and a two-run triple by Harwell extended the lead to 7-1. Ashlyn Christy hit an RBI double in the fifth, and Bond stole home to end the game on a run rule.
Power went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs to lead the Bulldoggs, while Bond was 2-for-2 with a walk and Schotter was 1-for-1 with two walks. Beddingfield pitched four innings in relief for the win, while Logston worked a scoreless fifth.
The Bulldoggs will travel to Buford on Thursday for another region contest.
WILDCATS MOVE TO 9-0
Apalachee had to sweat it out a little more on senior night Wednesday, but an RBI single by senior Kensley Kraus in the bottom of the sixth inning turned out to be the game-winner as the Wildcats rallied past Brookwood 4-3 in a rain-shortened game and remained unbeaten.
Senior Emily Hodnett went 2-for-3 at the plate with a homer, triple and two RBIs to lead the Wildcats offensively, and she pitched another gem in the circle, allowing two earned runs over six innings of work and striking out 10. The Georgia State commit is now 7-0 on the year and has racked up 92 punch-outs in 43 1/3 innings while allowing just four earned runs — good for a 0.65 ERA.
After Brookwood drew first blood with a two-run double in the top of the third, but Hodnett led off the fourth with a solo home run, and Katelyn Flanders' two-out RBI single later in the frame chased home Allyssa Willer to tie the game.
Hodnett added an RBI triple in the fifth that brought in Allona Norrell and gave Apalachee a 3-2 advantage before the Broncos tied the game in the sixth on an error.
Flanders hit a one-out single in the bottom of the sixth, and pinch-runner Jade Cooper stole second and moved to third on a groundout, setting up Kraus' game-winning hit before the rain.
The Wildcats (9-0) will be back in action Monday when they host Social Circle.
