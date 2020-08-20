Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 81F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.