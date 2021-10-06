Winder-Barrow has officially locked up the third seed in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA for the state playoffs after sweeping a home region doubleheader against Lanier on Monday, Oct. 4.
The Bulldoggs (15-11, 10-6 region) took the first game 6-1 behind a dominant performance in the circle from Rylie Beddingfield and then won the second game — originally scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Lanier, but moved up a day to get ahead of forecasted rain — 11-2 in five innings.
Winder-Barrow, which was scheduled to wrap up the regular season Wednesday, Oct. 6, at home against Grayson, is back in the state playoffs for a ninth consecutive year. But to avoid an eighth straight first-round exit, the Bulldoggs will need to pull off a major upset next week of the No. 2 seed from Region 6, either Lassiter or Pope, both of which are among the top three ranked teams in Class 6A. Those two teams were scheduled to play each other Tuesday and final seeding had not been determined as of Tuesday night. The best-of-three playoff series is likely to begin Tuesday or Wednesday, Oct. 12 or 13.
If the Bulldoggs are to knock off either of those teams, they’ll likely need a similar pitching performance to the one they got from Beddingfield in the first game Tuesday against Lanier. The sophomore limited the Longhorns to just the one run (on a solo homer) and two hits over seven innings while striking out 14 and throwing 75 of her 98 pitches for strikes. She also helped herself out at the plate with a pair of hits, including a one-out single in the bottom of the second inning, which was followed by Alexis Edmonson’s RBI double that tied the game 1-1. Edmonson later scored on a passed ball, and the Bulldoggs got three more runs in the third on a sacrifice fly by Marissa Metz, RBI single by Abby Polk and a steal of home by Polk. Polk singled again in the sixth and eventually came around to score on a passed ball.
In Game 2, it was Emily Hall starring in the circle, as the sophomore allowed two runs on three hits and five walks while fanning eight over five innings. Polk went 3-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs, finishing a homer shy of the cycle, while Haley Frasier was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Alyssa Bond had three hits and drove in a run. Edmonson added two hits and had a pair of RBIs, as the Bulldoggs tallied five runs over the first three innings and then broke the game open with a five-run fourth.
APALACHEE IN DESPERATE NEED OF WINS
Apalachee entered this week needing to win all five of its remaining Region 8-AAAAA games — and perhaps some help along the way — in order to find itself back in the postseason when the state playoffs begin next week.
The Wildcats (8-13, 3-10 region) have dropped seven straight games — including 6-1 and 7-6 losses Saturday, Oct. 2, at Eastside — and now likely need to win five games in the span of three days starting Thursday, Oct. 7, to have a shot at claiming one of the four playoff spots in the region.
Apalachee coach Allan Bailey said Tuesday that, due to heavy rains this week, the region’s athletic directors had moved all remaining games this week to the University of North Georgia.
The Wildcats are scheduled to face Clarke Central in a doubleheader Thursday and will take on Jackson County at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, before finishing up the regular season Saturday, Oct. 9, with a doubleheader against Walnut Grove beginning at 10 a.m.
