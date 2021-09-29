Ashlyn Christy’s extra-base hit in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Alexis Edmondson from first base, as Winder-Barrow picked up a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Habersham Central in walk-off fashion Tuesday, Sept. 28, in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA.
The Bulldoggs (13-9, 7-5 region) beat the Raiders (12-11, 4-7) for the second time in three tries this season and solidified their grip on the third place in the region standings with three region games left to play.
Christy’s heroics Tuesday came after Sydney Methbin’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth brought in Abby Polk to tie the game at 3-3. Habersham had taken a 3-2 lead in the fourth on a two-run single.
Rylie Beddingfield went the distance in the circle for Winder-Barrow, allowing just one earned run on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts over seven innings. She added two hits apiece at the plate. Kendal Miller and Edmondson also had two hits apiece. Marissa Metz had an RBI single.
Winder-Barrow will wrap up region play over the next week, starting with a home game 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, against Dacula, which held a one-game lead over Buford and three-game advantage over the Bulldoggs atop the region standings at the end of play Tuesday. The Bulldoggs will host Lanier on Monday, Oct. 4, before traveling to Lanier the next day and will end the regular season with a non-region tilt against Grayson on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
The state playoffs are scheduled to begin the following week.
WALNUT GROVE 9, APALACHEE 8 (11 INNINGS)
Kaitlyn Johnson scored on a wild pitch to cap a two-run comeback in the bottom of the 11th inning Tuesday as Walnut Grove pulled out the 9-8 victory after furiously erasing a 7-0 deficit it faced entering the bottom of the sixth in order to force extra innings.
The Warriors (16-6, 7-4 Region 8-AAAAA) scored all six of their runs in the sixth with two outs, getting a bases-loaded hit batsman, followed by a walk, a bases-clearing triple and a ground-ball error. They then tied the game on an error in the seventh before Apalachee pitcher Alyssa Willer picked up back-to-back strikeouts to send the game to the eighth.
The Wildcats (8-9, 3-6) broke through in the 11th when Morgan Reynolds singled home Allona Norrell, who started the inning at second base as the automatic runner and moved to third on a fly out by Willer. But Walnut Grove bounced back in the bottom of the inning with a walk by Johnson, a game-tying single by Alyssa Cruz, who advanced to second on the play, a passed ball and the walk-off wild pitch.
The Wildcats had built a 7-0 lead on the strength of an RBI single by Makala Tatum and sacrifice fly by Destiny Montgomery in the second, a pair of run-scoring errors in the fourth and three more runs off errors in the sixth. Jordan Turner had a pair of doubles and Desiree Trudel had two hits and a double to lead the Wildcats at the plate. Autumn Matherly pitched five shutout innings before giving way to reliever Ryleigh Sapp.
Apalachee, which dropped its third straight region game, now finds itself in fifth place in the standings — two games behind fourth-place Jackson County — and is about to embark on a stretch of nine region games in 10 days to finish out the season and try to work its way into the state playoffs. The Wildcats will start off with a doubleheader at Greenbrier on Thursday, Sept. 30, followed by two more games at Eastside on Saturday, Oct. 2, a trip to Jackson County on Tuesday, Oct. 5, two home games against Clarke Central on Oct. 7 and a home doubleheader against Walnut Grove on Oct. 9.
