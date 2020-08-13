Apalachee senior pitcher Emily Hodnett tossed another complete-game shutout Wednesday, as the Wildcats blanked Archer 7-0 on the road and remained undefeated at 6-0.
Hodnett, a Georgia State commit, limited the Tigers to one hit and one walk — facing just two batters over the minimum — and struck out 15 in seven innings, continuing a torrid pace that has seen her strike out 72 batters in 30 1/3 innings. She allowed her only hit with two outs in the sixth.
Hodnett provided all the run support she would need early on with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning that brought home Morgan Reynolds. The Wildcats added two runs in the third on an RBI double by Sam Woody and a sacrifice bunt on a squeeze play by Destiny Sexton, and they scored another run in the fourth and three in the sixth to pull away.
Reynolds led Apalachee at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. Woody was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs driven in, and Allyssa Willer went 2-for-3 and scored a pair of runs.
Apalachee will play at South Forsyth on Thursday and will then play its home opener against Winder-Barrow at 6 p.m. Monday.
Winder-Barrow notches first win
The Bulldoggs bounced back from a 12-3 season-opening loss at Jackson County last week and picked up their first win of the year Wednesday as three pitchers combined to shut out East Jackson 2-0.
Rachel Harwell went 3-for-3, including an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning that drove in Dayton Power, and the Winder-Barrow pitching staff took things from there.
Alisah Lopez and Rylie Beddingfield worked three innings apiece, and Alyssa Logston pitched a scoreless seventh to record the save. The trio combined to allow seven hits but worked out of a couple of jams and got some defensive assistance to notch the shutout.
The Bulldoggs (1-1) got their second run of the game in the sixth on an RBI double by Marissa Metz.
Winder-Barrow is scheduled to host Oconee County at 5 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.