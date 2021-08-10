Through Tuesday, Aug. 10, the Apalachee softball team was supposed to have had five games completed through the first week of the regular season. But Mother Nature has had other plans.
Two of the Wildcats’ first five scheduled games have been rained out, including a road game at Brookwood that was scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 10, and their season opener against Southeast Bulloch on Friday, Aug. 6, at Tattnall County High School wasn’t completed.
Officially, Apalachee was off to a 1-1 start entering its home opener against Archer that was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 11.
The Wildcats are slated to be back in action Thursday, Aug. 12, when they host Mountain View at 6 p.m.
APALACHEE 1, SOUTHEAST BULLOCH 0 (UNFINISHED)
Apalachee led 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning Friday against Southeast Bulloch at Tattnall County before rain washed away the rest of the contest. The Wildcats’ game against Appling County that had been scheduled for later Friday evening was also rained out.
The Wildcats grabbed a first-inning lead on an RBI single by Morgan Reynolds. Ryleigh Sapp pitched two shutout innings in the circle and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the second with a lineout. She struck out three batters and allowed two hits and one walk over two innings.
APALACHEE 3, EFFINGHAM COUNTY 2 (5 INNINGS)
In the first game Saturday, Aug. 7, Apalachee took a first-inning lead when Tiyara Wingfield singled with one out and eventually came around to score on Desiree Trudel’s double.
The Wildcats got two more runs in the top of the third on a two-run single by Sam Woody and held off a late rally by Effingham on a big defensive play when the Rebels got a base hit with the bases loaded and scored two runs on the play before Trudel cut down the third runner trying to score the tying run.
Sapp allowed two runs on seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts to get the win.
PIERCE COUNTY 9, APALACHEE 1 (5 INNINGS)
Pierce County jumped on Apalachee starter Autumn Matherly early Saturday afternoon with four runs in the bottom of the first — on a three-run homer and bases-loaded walk — and didn’t look back.
The Bears put up four more runs in the second on the strength of another three-run blast and added one more in the third.
Apalachee’s lone run came in the top of the third on an RBI single by Trudel.
HEBRON CHRISTIAN 7, BETHLEHEM CHRISTIAN 6
Bethlehem Christian Academy nearly pulled off a road victory Monday, Aug. 9, in its regular-season opener and the head coaching debut of Chandler Pentecost, but the Knights couldn’t hold a three-run lead in the bottom of the seventh as Hebron Christian Academy pushed across four runs for a 7-6 victory in Dacula.
The Lions (2-0) entered the final frame trailing 6-3, but quickly loaded the bases with no one out against BCA starter Grayson Meeks with a double, single and walk before another single trimmed the deficit to 6-4. The Knights got the first out of the inning when first baseman Mycah Baker fielded a ground ball and cut the lead runner down at home. A bases-loaded walk made followed to make it 6-5 before Meeks got the second out on a shallow pop out to center fielder Audrey Fry. But BCA shortstop Hannah Still couldn’t come up with a grounder off the bat of Hebron’s Rory Byrd, allowing the tying and winning runs to come across.
After both teams exchanged runs in the first inning, BCA built a 3-1 lead in the third on an RBI single by Meeks and sacrifice fly by Baker that chased home Addison Gurcules. The Knights extended their cushion to 6-1 in the fourth when Sam Ends led off with a single and eventually came around to score on a steal of home before back-to-back RBI doubles by Still and Fry. The Lions scratched out a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI triple and RBI groundout.
Still and Meeks had a pair of hits and an RBI apiece to lead the Knights offensively.
BCA (0-1) is scheduled to be back in action Tuesday, Aug. 17, when it hosts Brentwood School at 4:30 p.m.
