The Bethlehem Christian Academy softball team was well-represented on the GISA Region 1-AAA all-region team as seven players earned recognition, while Knights coach Michael Clarke was named the region's coach of the year.
The Knights won the region championship and reached the state quarterfinals before losing to Tiftarea Academy.
All-region selections included senior center fielder Taylor Ann Buckner, junior catcher Lindzie Owen, junior pitcher Clancy Bourbeau, sophomore outfielder Jadyn Goddard, sophomore shortstop Hannah Still, freshman second baseman Audrey Fry and sophomore pitcher Mary Lindsey Wyatt.
Owen and Buckner were the spark plugs at the top of the BCA lineup as Owen hit .465 with a .489 on-base percentage, three homers and 11 RBIs and Buckner batted .487 with a .556 OBP and 10 RBIs.
Bourbeau logged a 3.98 ERA and struck out 34 batters in 51 innings of work while hitting .405 at the plate with a .436 OBP and 12 RBIs.
Goddard batted .405 with a .436 OBP and a couple of assists in the outfield.
