The Apalachee softball team is Columbus-bound for the second time in program history.
The Wildcats toppled Effingham County 7-2 in Springfield on Thursday, Oct. 17, in the third and decisive game of a GHSA Class AAAAAA second-round playoff series, advancing to the double-elimination Elite Eight tournament, set for Oct. 24-26.
Apalachee is scheduled to face Pope in the tournament opener at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
Junior pitcher Emily Hodnett turned in another stellar outing in the circle and went the distance for the Wildcats (19-10-1), allowing just two runs (one earned) on three hits, while striking out nine batters without any walks.
The Rebels (25-5) got all three of those hits in the bottom of the first inning, scoring both of their runs on two singles, an error and a double to take a 2-0 lead.
But Apalachee roared back with four runs in the second, using aggressive base running and taking advantage of some defensive miscues by the Rebels. S'Niyah Stinson led off with a single, moved to second when Morgan Reynolds reached on an error and stole third to put runners on the corners. With one out, Alexis Griffith reached first on an error off a bunt, plating Stinson, Reynolds stole home, and Sam Woody's RBI groundout brought in Griffith to give Apalachee the lead. Kensley Kraus then drew a walk, stole second, moved to third on a single by Madyson Coe and stole home to make it 4-2.
The Wildcats extended their lead to 5-2 in the fifth on an RBI single by Griffith, and Coe launched a two-run homer in the sixth to make it 7-2.
That was more than enough support for Hodnett, who retired 20 out of the last 21 batters she faced. Effingham County's only base runner after the first came on a Wildcat error with one out in the fifth.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.