Apalachee senior pitcher Emily Hodnett continued her dominant start to the 2020 season Tuesday, striking out 17 batters and throwing a complete-game shutout as the Wildcats knocked off defending GHSA Class 7A state champion Mountain View 2-0 in Lawrenceville.
The Wildcats, ranked seventh in Class 5A, moved to 5-0 on the year, pushed across runs in the top of the second inning on an error and the seventh inning on a passed ball and had nine hits, including two apiece from Destiny Sexton and Tiyara Wingfield.
That was all the offensive support Hodnett needed as she chewed through the Mountain View lineup, allowing just three hits and two walks. The Georgia State commit has now racked up 57 strikeouts and allowed just one run in 23 1/3 innings of work so far this year.
Hodnett was rarely in trouble Tuesday, but after the Bears put runners on first and second with one out in the fourth, she fanned the next two batters to escape the jam and start a string of six consecutive strikeouts. Mountain View's only baserunner the rest of the way came on a dropped third strike in the seventh.
Apalachee is scheduled to visit Archer on Wednesday and face Franklin County at Peachtree Ridge on Thursday before playing its home opener Monday against Winder-Barrow.
