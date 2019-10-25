The Apalachee softball team's season came to a disappointing end Friday afternoon in Columbus as the Wildcats dropped an elimination game 3-2 to Northgate in the GHSA Class AAAAAA Elite Eight tournament.
For the second straight day, the Wildcats, who lost their tournament opener to Pope 3-2 on Thursday, had a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning but saw the opponent rally for the win.
The Vikings scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a steal of home following a one-out single and a hit batsman and single that loaded the bases with two outs.
Northgate advanced to take on Creekview in another elimination game Friday afternoon. Apalachee finished the season 19-12-1.
The Wildcats broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth Friday on back-to-back two-out doubles by Emily Hodnett and S'Niyah Stinson. The Vikings tied it in the bottom of the fifth on a squeeze bunt before Apalachee went back ahead in the sixth when Alexis Griffith doubled, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Sam Woody.
The Vikings tied it again in the bottom of the sixth on a sac fly of their own. Hodnett led off the top of the seventh with a single for Apalachee, but Northgate pitcher Madison Lumpp got a strikeout and a pair of fly outs to strand the runner.
Hodnett dropped another tough-luck decision in the circle for the Wildcats. The junior went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs, five hits and one walk while striking out eight. She finished 2-for-4 at the plate.
Apalachee was making its second Elite Eight appearance in program history and its first since 2007, when it went 3-2 in the tournament and finished fourth.
See a full story in the Oct. 30 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.