Apalachee scored early and often in its home opener Monday Monday and cruised to a resounding 11-1, five-inning victory over crosstown rival Winder-Barrow.
The Wildcats (7-0 entering Tuesday’s game at Prince Avenue Christian) got another strong pitching performance from senior Emily Hodnett, who worked all five innings and allowed one run and three hits while striking out seven. The Georgia State commit has allowed just two runs over her first seven appearances on the year and has fanned 79 batters in 35 1/3 innings. She also helped her cause at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a walk and a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth that put the Wildcats up 9-1.
Tiyara Wingfield went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored to help pace the Apalachee offense while leadoff batter Morgan Reynolds also had a pair of hits.
The Wildcats plated three runs in the bottom of the first without the benefit of a hit, instead taking advantage of four walks, a hit batter, a wild pitch and a throwing error. Kensley Kraus led off the second with a single, stole second and scored on a base hit by Reynolds, who promptly stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and then scored on another wild pitch. Wingfield’s RBI single later in the inning pushed the lead to 6-0. Reynolds had another RBI single in the third to make it 7-0.
The Bulldoggs (1-3 entering Tuesday’s GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA opener against Shiloh) pushed across their lone run in the fourth when Dayton Power led off with a single, stole second, moved to third on a Rachel Harwell single and scored on an RBI groundout by Kendal Miller. Harwell led Winder-Barrow at the plate, going 2-for-2.
After Hodnett’s two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth, Destiny Sexton singled and was brought home on an RBI double by Wingfield, and Katelyn Flanders capped the scoring with an RBI groundout.
After Tuesday’s Prince Avenue game, the Wildcats were scheduled to host Brookwood on Wednesday. The Bulldoggs were set to travel to Hebron Christian on Wednesday and will host Buford in a region contest on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.