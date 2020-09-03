Top-ranked Apalachee had hoped to continue its streak of dominance Wednesday and improve to 11-0 in its GHSA Region 8-AAAAA opener against Loganville, but the Red Devils had other plans.
Loganville scored three unearned runs in the top of the seventh inning off Apalachee pitcher Emily Hodnett and picked up a 4-1 win on the road over the Wildcats in a game that had been postponed a day due to rain.
The Red Devils (4-6-1, 2-1 region) got a pair of singles in the seventh and then a throwing error by Hodnett on a sacrifice bunt attempt brought in the go-ahead run. Two more runs came in on wild pitches to extend the lead to 4-1, and the Wildcats went scoreless in the bottom of the frame.
After Loganville got on the board first with a solo homer in the top of the fourth, Apalachee (10-1, 0-1) tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Morgan Reynolds reached on an error, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Sam Woody and then scored when the Loganville left fielder mishandled Hodnett's single while Hodnett wound up on third on the play with one out. But the Red Devils' pitcher was able to get consecutive groundouts to end the inning and keep the game tied.
Hodnett and Mikayla Tatum both went 2-for-3 to lead Apalachee at the plate, while Katelyn Flanders and Kensley Kraus also had a hit apiece.
Hodnett allowed four runs (only one earned) on five hits while striking out seven and walking four in seven innings. She dropped to 8-1 on the year and now has a 0.63 ERA. She has racked up 111 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings of work.
The Wildcats will be back in region action Thursday when they visit Walnut Grove for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.
